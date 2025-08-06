Health Advisory Lifted for Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey

Warnings remain in effect for parts of Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County health officials have lifted a water quality warning for Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey after recent tests showed bacterial levels had returned to safe levels.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health had previously advised beachgoers to avoid swimming and other water activities at the site due to elevated bacteria levels. But in a news release Monday, officials announced that the area now meets state water quality standards.

Mothers Beach, a popular destination for families due to its calm, enclosed waters, had been under advisory along with several other beach sites across the county. Warnings remain in effect for parts of Topanga Canyon Beach, Puerco Beach, Santa Monica Pier, and Topanga County Beach near the Castlerock Storm Drain.

Health officials continue to caution visitors at those locations to avoid ocean water contact until further notice, citing recent tests that showed bacterial contamination exceeded state health standards.

The public can access updated information on beach conditions 24/7 by calling the County’s beach hotline at 1-800-525-5662 or visiting publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach.