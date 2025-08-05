Venice Shorts: OFW Reorganizes for New Term of Office

Community Officer Fran Solomon assumes the gavel as new chair

By Nick Antonicello

The Oceanfront Walk Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council reorganized Monday evening at the Westminster Senior Center located at 1234 Pacific Avenue in Venice.

Fran Solomon, who was appointed the new standing committee chair replaces former board member Deborah Keaton who will remain as a member. The committee’s composition will be Solomon, Keaton, me, Todd Eichenberger, Noel Johnston who served as a committee member previously, Clark Brown as secretary and Kevin Arantes who was absent.

An audience of about 25 was in attendance including VNC President Brian Averill as well as board members Yolanda Gonzalez, Erica Moore, Steve Bradbury, Sarah Mahir, Jim Fitzgerald and Gary Pearl.

The Westminster Senior Center, which was recently renovated made for easy access and accessibility, also included representatives of the LAPD, Venice BID and Parks & Recreation.

Being the first meeting of the new committee, Solomon asked each member to introduce themselves and tell the audience a little about their goals and objectives.

Committee reports were given by Zach Gaidzik, who represents LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, as well Sean Silva, Venice Deputy to Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11), also a Venice resident.

Under public comment Community Officer Yolanda Gonzalez gave updates regarding the Marina Yacht Club. A representative of Los Angeles Recreation Parks gave updates regarding the remediation of the sprinkler systems at OFW as well as proposed renovations and a face lift to the common area near the Skate Park.

Gaidzik urged those in attendance to call his office regarding any issues with the Los Angeles county government and Supervisor Lindsey Horvath would be happy assist and help in anyway regarding the county’s array of departments (63) and services.

Sean Silva addressed the board emphasizing his job is to provide services and solutions to the Venice community. Silva noted a great deal of investment has taken place in Venice under Park, who is also a Venetian. Improving Venice is high on the list of action tasks by Park and her team.

Silva noted OFW has a scheduled clean-up every Friday, and that recently installed barriers have enhanced the safety of the boardwalk in lieu of the ineffectiveness of the bollards that are unreliable and unusable.

Silva stated he is always seeking ways to “wrangle more resources” for Venice and that the progress at the beach in terms of cleanliness has been noticeable.

Solomon opened the meeting for questions and answers on an array of topics including the electric scooter dilemma on OFW and the sentiment was that enforcement needed to be improved and was lacking. Board members asked pertinent questions about the number of scooters at the beach and the possibility of constructing a second bike lane strictly for motorized devices since they cannot use the bike path which is restricted to non-electric vehicles and only those bikes that are pedaled.

The meeting ended promptly at 7:30 PM and the next meeting in September will be the second Monday due to the Labor Day weekend.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood and exclusively covers the deliberations of the Venice Neighborhood Council. For more information on the VNC, visit them online at www.venicenc.org . He can be reached via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com