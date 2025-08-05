August 6, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: OFW Reorganizes for New Term of Office

Community Officer Fran Solomon assumes the gavel as new chair 

By Nick Antonicello 

The Oceanfront Walk Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council reorganized Monday evening at the Westminster Senior Center located at 1234 Pacific Avenue in Venice. 

Fran Solomon, who was appointed the new standing committee chair replaces former board member Deborah Keaton who will remain as a member. The committee’s composition will be Solomon, Keaton, me, Todd Eichenberger, Noel Johnston who served as a committee member previously, Clark Brown as secretary and Kevin Arantes who was absent.

An audience of about 25 was in attendance including VNC President Brian Averill as well as board members Yolanda Gonzalez, Erica Moore, Steve Bradbury, Sarah Mahir, Jim Fitzgerald and Gary Pearl. 

The Westminster Senior Center, which was recently renovated made for easy access and accessibility, also included representatives of the LAPD, Venice BID and Parks & Recreation. 

Being the first meeting of the new committee, Solomon asked each member to introduce themselves and tell the audience a little about their goals and objectives. 

Committee reports were given by Zach Gaidzik, who represents LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, as well Sean Silva, Venice Deputy to Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11), also a Venice resident. 

Under public comment Community Officer Yolanda Gonzalez gave updates regarding the Marina Yacht Club. A representative of Los Angeles Recreation Parks gave updates regarding the remediation of the sprinkler systems at OFW as well as proposed renovations and a face lift to the common area near the Skate Park. 

Gaidzik urged those in attendance to call his office regarding any issues with the Los Angeles county government and Supervisor Lindsey Horvath would be happy assist and help in anyway regarding the county’s array of departments (63) and services. 

Sean Silva addressed the board emphasizing his job is to provide services and solutions to the Venice community. Silva noted a great deal of investment has taken place in Venice under Park, who is also a Venetian. Improving Venice is high on the list of action tasks by Park and her team. 

Silva noted OFW has a scheduled clean-up every Friday, and that recently installed barriers have enhanced the safety of the boardwalk in lieu of the ineffectiveness of the bollards that are unreliable and unusable.

Silva stated he is always seeking ways to “wrangle more resources” for Venice and that the progress at the beach in terms of cleanliness has been noticeable. 

Solomon opened the meeting for questions and answers on an array of topics including the electric scooter dilemma on OFW and the sentiment was that enforcement needed to be improved and was lacking. Board members asked pertinent questions about the number of scooters at the beach and the possibility of constructing a second bike lane strictly for motorized devices since they cannot use the bike path which is restricted to non-electric vehicles and only those bikes that are pedaled. 

The meeting ended promptly at 7:30 PM and the next meeting in September will be the second Monday due to the Labor Day weekend.

 Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood and exclusively covers the deliberations of the Venice Neighborhood Council. For more information on the VNC, visit them online at www.venicenc.org . He can be reached via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Santa Monica to Enter Mediation Over Ebony Beach Club Land Seizure

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

The decision follows a year-long investigation into White’s efforts to open the Ebony Beach Club—a nonprofit intended to provide a...

Photo: ABB
Hard, News

Swiss Firm Partners with California Startup to Aid Wildfire Recovery With AI Robots

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

The robotic microfactories are designed to fabricate structural wall panels on-site with high precision, aiming to speed up the construction...

Photo: Mar Vista Community Council
News, upbeat

Community Honors Environmental Activist Martin Rubin at Mar Vista Memorial

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

Rubin co-founded Concerned Residents Against Airport Pollution (CRAAP), leading efforts for nearly 20 years to reduce air and noise pollution...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Retail and Dining Could be Coming to RAND’s Santa Monica Headquarters

August 5, 2025

Read more
August 5, 2025

The changes aim to revitalize the underutilized property, which has seen reduced occupancy due to post-pandemic hybrid work trends The...
Hard, News

Councilwoman to Unveil Palisades Vision Plan at PPCC Meeting This Week

August 5, 2025

Read more
August 5, 2025

Park will lead special presentations, highlighting the introduction of AECOM, a global infrastructure consulting firm, before unveiling the plan Councilwoman...

Photo: William Turner Gallery
Hard, News

Venice Artist Peter Lodato, Key Figure in Light and Space Movement, Dies

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

Known for his quiet intensity and daily painting practice in his Venice studio, Lodato created large-scale works that radiated spiritual...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Out-Of-State Transient Parked Along Washington Blvd.

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

No Front-Plate. Arizona Back-Plate Owner Sets up Shop as Residents Fear More RVs By Nick Antonicello  While city officials have...
News, Video

(Video) Festival of Chariots Transforms Venice Beach Into a Showcase of Indian Culture

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

First held in Los Angeles in 1976, the festival draws inspiration from the ancient Jagannath Puri festival in India Festival...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Side-by-Side Beachfront Homes in Santa Monica  Hit Market for $23M Each

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

Designed with minimalist luxury, the residences showcase floor-to-ceiling glass walls and views of the Pacific Ocean Two modern beachfront homes,...
Hard, News

Lane Closures Set for Pacific Coast Highway This Week for Utility Work

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

The closure marks the third and final stage of constructing a new bridge at Corral Canyon Road, where Caltrans is...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Three-Bed Luxury Townhome on Brooks Ave. Hits Market for $2.6M

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

The 2,480-square-foot property features French Oak floors, custom walnut cabinetry, and expansive windows that flood the living space with natural...

Photo: Los Angeles County Museum of Art
News, upbeat

LACMA Acquires Jeff Koons Sculpture for New Galleries

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The announcement comes as the museum prepares for the 2026 opening of the David Geffen Galleries The Los Angeles County...
News, upbeat

Santa Monica Pier Launches “PIERfect Benefit” Fundraiser Amid Recovery Efforts

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The gathering will feature food, signature cocktails, live entertainment, and a program reflecting the Pier’s history and future. Proceeds will...
News, upbeat

Big Blue Bus to Restore Service on Route to Palisades

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The restoration is part of a broader summer service overhaul aimed at improving coverage across the Westside The Big Blue...

Photo: Citizen App
Hard, News

Fatal Crash Claims 9-Year-Old’s Life in Los Angeles

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was arrested for driving under the influence A tragic traffic...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR