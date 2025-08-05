Councilwoman to Unveil Palisades Vision Plan at PPCC Meeting This Week

Park will lead special presentations, highlighting the introduction of AECOM, a global infrastructure consulting firm, before unveiling the plan

Councilwoman Traci Park will unveil a long-term rebuilding and recovery vision for Pacific Palisades during a special virtual meeting on Thursday, Aug. 7, at 6:00 p.m., hosted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC), officials announced.

The meeting, accessible via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88283101185?pwd=G7rqFX4t6sGl3K6B4srbYL9HC67efX.1#success, will begin with a call to order and mission statement from 6:00 to 6:05 p.m. An update on the next regular meeting on Aug. 14 will follow from 6:05 to 6:10 p.m.

Park will lead special presentations from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., highlighting the introduction of AECOM, a global infrastructure consulting firm, before unveiling the Palisades Vision Plan. She will also provide brief comments on Senate Bill 9’s impact. AECOM representatives will present and answer questions from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m.

Public comment will be open from 7:15 to 7:30 p.m., allowing residents to share feedback. The meeting will conclude at 7:30 p.m. A recording will be made for secretarial purposes, with portions possibly released publicly.

For more details, visit http://pacpalicc.org/index.php/council-bylaws/.