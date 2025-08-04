August 5, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: Out-Of-State Transient Parked Along Washington Blvd.

No Front-Plate. Arizona Back-Plate Owner Sets up Shop as Residents Fear More RVs

By Nick Antonicello 

While city officials have been diligent in preventing further proliferation of the RV population along Washington Boulevard, here is a prime example of a vehicle ignoring the law. 

This photo was taken Saturday morning, August 2nd on the northside of Washing ton parked directly in front of several residential rental units that are spaces usually reserved for occupants or their guests. This particular oversized vehicle was not using the meter and apparently had some kind of note attached to the passenger window wiper. 

The battle to keep Washington Boulevard free of overnight, RV vehicles has been a struggle, but for the most part has been an improvement since the City Attorney’s Office in conjunction with Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) had “no overnight parking” signs installed that saw a large decrease in RV occupation of these metered spots. 

It was Park’s direct involvement that has witnessed the current decrease, and most neighbors and residents would like to keep it that way. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood and exclusively covers the encampment and RV crisis here in Venice. Have a, encampment or RV issue on your block or street? E-mail him at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Photo: William Turner Gallery
Hard, News

Venice Artist Peter Lodato, Key Figure in Light and Space Movement, Dies

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

Known for his quiet intensity and daily painting practice in his Venice studio, Lodato created large-scale works that radiated spiritual...
News, Video

(Video) Festival of Chariots Transforms Venice Beach Into a Showcase of Indian Culture

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

First held in Los Angeles in 1976, the festival draws inspiration from the ancient Jagannath Puri festival in India Festival...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Side-by-Side Beachfront Homes in Santa Monica  Hit Market for $23M Each

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

Designed with minimalist luxury, the residences showcase floor-to-ceiling glass walls and views of the Pacific Ocean Two modern beachfront homes,...
Hard, News

Lane Closures Set for Pacific Coast Highway This Week for Utility Work

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

The closure marks the third and final stage of constructing a new bridge at Corral Canyon Road, where Caltrans is...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Three-Bed Luxury Townhome on Brooks Ave. Hits Market for $2.6M

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

The 2,480-square-foot property features French Oak floors, custom walnut cabinetry, and expansive windows that flood the living space with natural...

Photo: Los Angeles County Museum of Art
News, upbeat

LACMA Acquires Jeff Koons Sculpture for New Galleries

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The announcement comes as the museum prepares for the 2026 opening of the David Geffen Galleries The Los Angeles County...
News, upbeat

Santa Monica Pier Launches “PIERfect Benefit” Fundraiser Amid Recovery Efforts

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The gathering will feature food, signature cocktails, live entertainment, and a program reflecting the Pier’s history and future. Proceeds will...
News, upbeat

Big Blue Bus to Restore Service on Route to Palisades

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The restoration is part of a broader summer service overhaul aimed at improving coverage across the Westside The Big Blue...

Photo: Citizen App
Hard, News

Fatal Crash Claims 9-Year-Old’s Life in Los Angeles

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was arrested for driving under the influence A tragic traffic...
Hard, News

Rent Relief Program Closes After Disbursing $81 Million in LA County

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

The program offered grants of up to $30,000 per rental unit to cover past-due rent and eligible expenses dating back...

Photo: Office of Governor Gavin Newsom
Hard, News

California Bolsters Firefighting Fleet Amid Federal Cuts

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

The transition, which began in 2020, equips the fleet with advanced technology, including a 1,000-gallon water capacity—nearly triple that of...
News, upbeat

‘All Stars’ National Night Out Coming to Santa Monica on Tuesday

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

The event, themed “Santa Monica All Stars,” aims to foster police-community partnerships through a sports-inspired evening The Santa Monica Police...
News, upbeat

Getty Villa to Stage ‘Oedipus the King, Mama!’ for 19th Annual Outdoor Classical Theater

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

This vibrant reimagining of Sophocles’ classic tragedy blends the ancient tale of Oedipus with the music of Elvis Presley The...
News

Aging Mindfully: Zen-Inspired Senior Living Takes Shape in Simi Valley

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

Two Zen-inspired senior living communities are embracing the reality of aging — consciously. Ensō Village, open since 2023 in Sonoma County,...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: 49th Annual Festival of the Chariots to Roll Through Santa Monica and Venice

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

The festival site at Ocean Front Walk Plaza will transform into a lively showcase of Indian culture, expecting around 50,000...

