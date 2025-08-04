Venice Shorts: Out-Of-State Transient Parked Along Washington Blvd.

No Front-Plate. Arizona Back-Plate Owner Sets up Shop as Residents Fear More RVs

By Nick Antonicello

While city officials have been diligent in preventing further proliferation of the RV population along Washington Boulevard, here is a prime example of a vehicle ignoring the law.

This photo was taken Saturday morning, August 2nd on the northside of Washing ton parked directly in front of several residential rental units that are spaces usually reserved for occupants or their guests. This particular oversized vehicle was not using the meter and apparently had some kind of note attached to the passenger window wiper.

The battle to keep Washington Boulevard free of overnight, RV vehicles has been a struggle, but for the most part has been an improvement since the City Attorney’s Office in conjunction with Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) had “no overnight parking” signs installed that saw a large decrease in RV occupation of these metered spots.

It was Park’s direct involvement that has witnessed the current decrease, and most neighbors and residents would like to keep it that way.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood and exclusively covers the encampment and RV crisis here in Venice. Have a, encampment or RV issue on your block or street? E-mail him at nantoni@mindspring.com