August 5, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: William Turner Gallery

Venice Artist Peter Lodato, Key Figure in Light and Space Movement, Dies

Known for his quiet intensity and daily painting practice in his Venice studio, Lodato created large-scale works that radiated spiritual energy

Peter Lodato, a beloved Venice artist whose meditative paintings and light installations shaped the West Coast Light and Space movement, has died, leaving a profound legacy in the local and Los Angeles art communities, the William Turner Gallery announced.

Lodato, a California native, passed away peacefully while playing his guitar, according to the gallery, which represented him for nearly 30 years. No specific date or cause of death was provided. He is survived by his son, Nicholas Lodato, former wife Tatyana Thompson, and stepsons Alexander and Theodore Leshnick.

Known for his quiet intensity and daily painting practice in his Venice studio, Lodato created large-scale works that radiated spiritual energy, blending geometric abstraction with vibrant, layered colors. His paintings, influenced by Eastern philosophy and the chakra system, invited viewers into contemplative experiences, with subtle brushwork and shifting perceptions of space and depth. Drawing inspiration from artists like Mark Rothko and Barnett Newman, Lodato’s canvases merged simplicity with emotional resonance.

“Peter’s work was a cornerstone of Venice’s artistic identity, capturing light and space in ways that spoke to both the heart and the eye,” said a spokesperson for the William Turner Gallery.

Lodato’s career began in the late 1960s with environmental light installations, including a notable 1971 piece at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s “24 Young Los Angeles Artists” exhibition, featuring light, mirrors, and shadow. His work earned him a spot in the 1981 Whitney Biennial, and his paintings are held in prestigious collections, including the Brooklyn Museum, Seattle Art Museum, Dallas Museum of Art, and the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.

A 2000 retrospective at the Frederick R. Weisman Foundation showcased two decades of his work. Lodato, a graduate of California State University, also taught at ArtCenter College of Design and UC Irvine, influencing generations of artists.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Out-Of-State Transient Parked Along Washington Blvd.

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

No Front-Plate. Arizona Back-Plate Owner Sets up Shop as Residents Fear More RVs By Nick Antonicello  While city officials have...
News, Video

(Video) Festival of Chariots Transforms Venice Beach Into a Showcase of Indian Culture

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

First held in Los Angeles in 1976, the festival draws inspiration from the ancient Jagannath Puri festival in India Festival...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Side-by-Side Beachfront Homes in Santa Monica  Hit Market for $23M Each

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

Designed with minimalist luxury, the residences showcase floor-to-ceiling glass walls and views of the Pacific Ocean Two modern beachfront homes,...
Hard, News

Lane Closures Set for Pacific Coast Highway This Week for Utility Work

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

The closure marks the third and final stage of constructing a new bridge at Corral Canyon Road, where Caltrans is...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Three-Bed Luxury Townhome on Brooks Ave. Hits Market for $2.6M

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

The 2,480-square-foot property features French Oak floors, custom walnut cabinetry, and expansive windows that flood the living space with natural...

Photo: Los Angeles County Museum of Art
News, upbeat

LACMA Acquires Jeff Koons Sculpture for New Galleries

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The announcement comes as the museum prepares for the 2026 opening of the David Geffen Galleries The Los Angeles County...
News, upbeat

Santa Monica Pier Launches “PIERfect Benefit” Fundraiser Amid Recovery Efforts

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The gathering will feature food, signature cocktails, live entertainment, and a program reflecting the Pier’s history and future. Proceeds will...
News, upbeat

Big Blue Bus to Restore Service on Route to Palisades

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The restoration is part of a broader summer service overhaul aimed at improving coverage across the Westside The Big Blue...

Photo: Citizen App
Hard, News

Fatal Crash Claims 9-Year-Old’s Life in Los Angeles

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was arrested for driving under the influence A tragic traffic...
Hard, News

Rent Relief Program Closes After Disbursing $81 Million in LA County

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

The program offered grants of up to $30,000 per rental unit to cover past-due rent and eligible expenses dating back...

Photo: Office of Governor Gavin Newsom
Hard, News

California Bolsters Firefighting Fleet Amid Federal Cuts

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

The transition, which began in 2020, equips the fleet with advanced technology, including a 1,000-gallon water capacity—nearly triple that of...
News, upbeat

‘All Stars’ National Night Out Coming to Santa Monica on Tuesday

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

The event, themed “Santa Monica All Stars,” aims to foster police-community partnerships through a sports-inspired evening The Santa Monica Police...
News, upbeat

Getty Villa to Stage ‘Oedipus the King, Mama!’ for 19th Annual Outdoor Classical Theater

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

This vibrant reimagining of Sophocles’ classic tragedy blends the ancient tale of Oedipus with the music of Elvis Presley The...
News

Aging Mindfully: Zen-Inspired Senior Living Takes Shape in Simi Valley

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

Two Zen-inspired senior living communities are embracing the reality of aging — consciously. Ensō Village, open since 2023 in Sonoma County,...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: 49th Annual Festival of the Chariots to Roll Through Santa Monica and Venice

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

The festival site at Ocean Front Walk Plaza will transform into a lively showcase of Indian culture, expecting around 50,000...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR