Venice Artist Peter Lodato, Key Figure in Light and Space Movement, Dies

Peter Lodato, a beloved Venice artist whose meditative paintings and light installations shaped the West Coast Light and Space movement, has died, leaving a profound legacy in the local and Los Angeles art communities, the William Turner Gallery announced.

Lodato, a California native, passed away peacefully while playing his guitar, according to the gallery, which represented him for nearly 30 years. No specific date or cause of death was provided. He is survived by his son, Nicholas Lodato, former wife Tatyana Thompson, and stepsons Alexander and Theodore Leshnick.

Known for his quiet intensity and daily painting practice in his Venice studio, Lodato created large-scale works that radiated spiritual energy, blending geometric abstraction with vibrant, layered colors. His paintings, influenced by Eastern philosophy and the chakra system, invited viewers into contemplative experiences, with subtle brushwork and shifting perceptions of space and depth. Drawing inspiration from artists like Mark Rothko and Barnett Newman, Lodato’s canvases merged simplicity with emotional resonance.

“Peter’s work was a cornerstone of Venice’s artistic identity, capturing light and space in ways that spoke to both the heart and the eye,” said a spokesperson for the William Turner Gallery.

Lodato’s career began in the late 1960s with environmental light installations, including a notable 1971 piece at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s “24 Young Los Angeles Artists” exhibition, featuring light, mirrors, and shadow. His work earned him a spot in the 1981 Whitney Biennial, and his paintings are held in prestigious collections, including the Brooklyn Museum, Seattle Art Museum, Dallas Museum of Art, and the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.

A 2000 retrospective at the Frederick R. Weisman Foundation showcased two decades of his work. Lodato, a graduate of California State University, also taught at ArtCenter College of Design and UC Irvine, influencing generations of artists.