Side-by-Side Beachfront Homes in Santa Monica  Hit Market for $23M Each

Two modern beachfront homes, located side by side at 940 Palisades Beach Rd, are now available for purchase separately, each listed at $22,995,000.

Each home, boasting sleek architecture and high-end finishes, spans 5,200 square feet, priced at approximately $4,422 per square foot, and features four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Designed with minimalist luxury, the residences showcase floor-to-ceiling glass walls that provide unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean. Open-concept living spaces blend indoor and outdoor areas, with expansive decks.

