Three-Bed Luxury Townhome on Brooks Ave. Hits Market for $2.6M

A luxurious three-bedroom townhome in the heart of Venice, California, is listed for $2,596,000, according to a listing by Compass real estate.

Located at 512 Brooks Ave. within a tranquil six-unit enclave, the 2,480-square-foot property features French Oak floors, custom walnut cabinetry, and expansive windows that flood the living space with natural light. A cozy fireplace anchors the open-concept living area, while the newly renovated chef’s kitchen boasts Viking appliances, CesarStone countertops, and a professional six-burner stove.

The primary suite, spanning nearly the entire second floor, includes a gas fireplace, private balcony, and an ensuite bathroom with Axor fixtures, a Duravit soaking tub, and a Caesarstone dual vanity. Two third-floor bedrooms feature custom Italian Murphy beds, maximizing space, and share a stylishly renovated Jack and Jill bathroom.

Outdoor amenities include a private patio with a Lynx BBQ and jasmine accents, as well as a communal courtyard with a built-in fireplace and barbecue area, ideal for gatherings. The property also offers a secured two-car garage and is steps from Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Rose Avenue, and Venice Beach.

A unique flex space with a roll-up door opens to a sun-drenched terrace, embodying Venice’s eclectic energy. The townhome, part of the Brooks Avenue Lofts, is priced at $1,047 per square foot and sits on a 14,156-square-foot lot.

An open house is scheduled for Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more details, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/512-brooks-avenue-venice-ca-90291/1888047100205051177/