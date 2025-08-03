August 4, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Lane Closures Set for Pacific Coast Highway This Week for Utility Work

The closure marks the third and final stage of constructing a new bridge at Corral Canyon Road, where Caltrans is replacing a culvert

A 16-hour closure of lanes on State Route 1, also known as Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), near Corral Canyon Road in Malibu is set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 5, to allow for water line replacement, Caltrans announced.

Starting at 9 a.m., PCH will be reduced to one lane in each direction as Los Angeles County Public Works crews install a new water line as part of a bridge construction project over Corral Canyon Creek. The work is expected to continue until as late as 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6, though Caltrans aims to reopen lanes as soon as possible. At least one lane will remain open in each direction throughout the closure.

The closure marks the third and final stage of constructing a new bridge at Corral Canyon Road, where Caltrans is replacing a culvert to enable ocean salmon to swim upstream. The broader project involves repairing or replacing 12 drainage culverts along PCH from south of Temescal Canyon Road to the Ventura County line, with completion expected by the summer of 2029.

Caltrans warned that closures are subject to change due to weather, material availability, or other factors. Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and drive cautiously through the construction zone. Real-time traffic updates are available on the Caltrans Quickmap website.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Festival of Chariots Transforms Venice Beach Into a Showcase of Indian Culture

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

First held in Los Angeles in 1976, the festival draws inspiration from the ancient Jagannath Puri festival in India Festival...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Side-by-Side Beachfront Homes in Santa Monica  Hit Market for $23M Each

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

Designed with minimalist luxury, the residences showcase floor-to-ceiling glass walls and views of the Pacific Ocean Two modern beachfront homes,...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Three-Bed Luxury Townhome on Brooks Ave. Hits Market for $2.6M

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

The 2,480-square-foot property features French Oak floors, custom walnut cabinetry, and expansive windows that flood the living space with natural...

Photo: Los Angeles County Museum of Art
News, upbeat

LACMA Acquires Jeff Koons Sculpture for New Galleries

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The announcement comes as the museum prepares for the 2026 opening of the David Geffen Galleries The Los Angeles County...
News, upbeat

Santa Monica Pier Launches “PIERfect Benefit” Fundraiser Amid Recovery Efforts

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The gathering will feature food, signature cocktails, live entertainment, and a program reflecting the Pier’s history and future. Proceeds will...
News, upbeat

Big Blue Bus to Restore Service on Route to Palisades

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The restoration is part of a broader summer service overhaul aimed at improving coverage across the Westside The Big Blue...

Photo: Citizen App
Hard, News

Fatal Crash Claims 9-Year-Old’s Life in Los Angeles

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was arrested for driving under the influence A tragic traffic...
Hard, News

Rent Relief Program Closes After Disbursing $81 Million in LA County

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

The program offered grants of up to $30,000 per rental unit to cover past-due rent and eligible expenses dating back...

Photo: Office of Governor Gavin Newsom
Hard, News

California Bolsters Firefighting Fleet Amid Federal Cuts

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

The transition, which began in 2020, equips the fleet with advanced technology, including a 1,000-gallon water capacity—nearly triple that of...
News, upbeat

‘All Stars’ National Night Out Coming to Santa Monica on Tuesday

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

The event, themed “Santa Monica All Stars,” aims to foster police-community partnerships through a sports-inspired evening The Santa Monica Police...
News, upbeat

Getty Villa to Stage ‘Oedipus the King, Mama!’ for 19th Annual Outdoor Classical Theater

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

This vibrant reimagining of Sophocles’ classic tragedy blends the ancient tale of Oedipus with the music of Elvis Presley The...
News

Aging Mindfully: Zen-Inspired Senior Living Takes Shape in Simi Valley

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

Two Zen-inspired senior living communities are embracing the reality of aging — consciously. Ensō Village, open since 2023 in Sonoma County,...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: 49th Annual Festival of the Chariots to Roll Through Santa Monica and Venice

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

The festival site at Ocean Front Walk Plaza will transform into a lively showcase of Indian culture, expecting around 50,000...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Norfolk Avenue Held Hostage With RVs & Encampments

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

No Signage, No Street Sweeping Taking Place on This Alley By Nick Antonicello  A series of images taken this weekend...

Photo: Instagram: @homestate
Dining, News

Texas Kitchen Chain to Open Santa Monica Location at Former Fresh Corn Grill Site

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

The Santa Monica outpost will occupy a 3,050-square-foot space featuring a newly built kitchen and a large outdoor patio HomeState,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR