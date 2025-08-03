Lane Closures Set for Pacific Coast Highway This Week for Utility Work

The closure marks the third and final stage of constructing a new bridge at Corral Canyon Road, where Caltrans is replacing a culvert

A 16-hour closure of lanes on State Route 1, also known as Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), near Corral Canyon Road in Malibu is set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 5, to allow for water line replacement, Caltrans announced.

Starting at 9 a.m., PCH will be reduced to one lane in each direction as Los Angeles County Public Works crews install a new water line as part of a bridge construction project over Corral Canyon Creek. The work is expected to continue until as late as 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6, though Caltrans aims to reopen lanes as soon as possible. At least one lane will remain open in each direction throughout the closure.

The closure marks the third and final stage of constructing a new bridge at Corral Canyon Road, where Caltrans is replacing a culvert to enable ocean salmon to swim upstream. The broader project involves repairing or replacing 12 drainage culverts along PCH from south of Temescal Canyon Road to the Ventura County line, with completion expected by the summer of 2029.

Caltrans warned that closures are subject to change due to weather, material availability, or other factors. Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and drive cautiously through the construction zone. Real-time traffic updates are available on the Caltrans Quickmap website.