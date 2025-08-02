August 2, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Santa Monica Pier Launches “PIERfect Benefit” Fundraiser Amid Recovery Efforts

The gathering will feature food, signature cocktails, live entertainment, and a program reflecting the Pier’s history and future. Proceeds will fund SMPC’s efforts to keep the site accessible and vibrant

The Santa Monica Pier Corporation will hold its first-ever fundraising event, “A PIERfect Benefit,” on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the historic Merry Go-Round Building. The event, originally planned for March but postponed after the Palisades fire, aims to support the nonprofit’s mission to maintain the 116-year-old landmark, coinciding with its birthday on Sept. 9.

The gathering will feature food, signature cocktails, live entertainment, and a program reflecting the Pier’s history and future. Proceeds will fund SMPC’s efforts to keep the site accessible and vibrant. Organizers have added a component to aid recovery from the recent Palisades fire, which devastated nearby areas earlier this year. The event will also present the inaugural Santa Monica Pier Award to two individuals recognized for their long-term support of the Pier.

SMPC, an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit often mistaken for a city-run entity, relies on community donations rather than full city funding. “We’re not the City—we depend on people who care,” said Jim Harris, SMPC’s executive director and historian. The nonprofit has faced financial pressures to preserve the Pier’s charm and programming.

Tickets are $175 for individuals and $300 per couple, available at santamonicapier.org/pierfectbenefit25. Sponsorships from $1,000 to $25,000 include VIP access and private tours with Harris. Attendees are encouraged to use rideshare, Metro, bike, or bus to reach the Pier at 200 Santa Monica Pier, Suite A.

