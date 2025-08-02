Fatal Crash Claims 9-Year-Old’s Life in Los Angeles

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was arrested for driving under the influence

A tragic traffic collision in the Olympic Division claimed the life of a 9-year-old child on Thursday, July 31 according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and East 4th Street when a vehicle making a left turn collided with an electric scooter.

The LAPD reported that the driver of the scooter and the passenger were siblings. Paramedics pronounced 9-year-old Nadir Gavarrrete deceased at the scene. The 19-year-old brother, also on the scooter, was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was arrested for driving under the influence.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.