Rent Relief Program Closes After Disbursing $81 Million in LA County

The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) announced the official closure of the LA County Rent Relief Program on Friday, following its operation from Dec. 12, 2023, to June 4, 2024. The initiative distributed over $81 million in financial aid to 1,824 landlords, bolstering housing stability for thousands of tenants amid the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program offered grants of up to $30,000 per rental unit to cover past-due rent and eligible expenses dating back to April 1, 2022. Priority was given to landlords serving vulnerable tenants, owning no more than four properties, or managing units in high-need areas identified by the LA County Equity Explorer Tool, according to DCBA.

“This program was crucial in our pandemic recovery, supporting small property owners and ensuring tenants stayed housed,” said Rafael Carbajal, DCBA director.

Administered in collaboration with The Center by Lendistry, the program aimed for swift and equitable fund distribution. “We’re proud of the support provided to at-risk landlords and tenants,” said Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, president and CEO of The Center by Lendistry. “Each grant helped families stay housed and small owners keep their properties viable.”