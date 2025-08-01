August 2, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Office of Governor Gavin Newsom

California Bolsters Firefighting Fleet Amid Federal Cuts

The transition, which began in 2020, equips the fleet with advanced technology, including a 1,000-gallon water capacity—nearly triple that of the Hueys—and night operation capabilities using night vision goggles

California has completed a major upgrade to its aerial firefighting capabilities, with the arrival of two new Sikorsky S-70i Fire Hawk helicopters at McClellan Airfield, bringing the state’s fleet to 16. The delivery, announced Friday, marks the end of a multi-year effort to replace Vietnam-era Huey UH-1H helicopters across all 10 CAL FIRE Helitack bases, amid concerns over reduced federal firefighting support.

The transition, which began in 2020, equips the fleet with advanced technology, including a 1,000-gallon water capacity—nearly triple that of the Hueys—and night operation capabilities using night vision goggles. During January’s Palisades Fire, CAL FIRE helicopters dropped over 375,000 gallons of water, halting the blaze’s advance toward Mandeville Canyon and the 405 Freeway, potentially saving hundreds of homes. The fleet’s enhanced safety features and hoist systems also improve crew deployment and rescue operations.

The move comes as the Trump administration has cut 10% of U.S. Forest Service positions and 25% of non-wildfire response roles, with a proposed reorganization threatening to close the Pacific Regional Forest Service office. These reductions have raised alarms about wildfire response capacity, especially since federal agencies manage 57% of California’s forests compared to the state’s 3%. Last week, California sent a model executive order to the White House, urging federal action to match state efforts.

CAL FIRE Chief Joe Tyler highlighted the fleet’s role in addressing escalating wildfire threats, noting its first night mission in 2022 during the Electra Fire. The state has also added 1,800 full-time and 600 seasonal staff annually over five years, with plans to hire thousands more. Recent investments include $135 million for prevention projects and $72 million for ongoing efforts, part of over $5 billion allocated since 2019.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Rent Relief Program Closes After Disbursing $81 Million in LA County

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

The program offered grants of up to $30,000 per rental unit to cover past-due rent and eligible expenses dating back...
News, upbeat

‘All Stars’ National Night Out Coming to Santa Monica on Tuesday

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

The event, themed “Santa Monica All Stars,” aims to foster police-community partnerships through a sports-inspired evening The Santa Monica Police...
News, upbeat

Getty Villa to Stage ‘Oedipus the King, Mama!’ for 19th Annual Outdoor Classical Theater

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

This vibrant reimagining of Sophocles’ classic tragedy blends the ancient tale of Oedipus with the music of Elvis Presley The...
News

Aging Mindfully: Zen-Inspired Senior Living Takes Shape in Simi Valley

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

Two Zen-inspired senior living communities are embracing the reality of aging — consciously. Ensō Village, open since 2023 in Sonoma County,...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: 49th Annual Festival of the Chariots to Roll Through Santa Monica and Venice

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

The festival site at Ocean Front Walk Plaza will transform into a lively showcase of Indian culture, expecting around 50,000...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Norfolk Avenue Held Hostage With RVs & Encampments

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

No Signage, No Street Sweeping Taking Place on This Alley By Nick Antonicello  A series of images taken this weekend...

Photo: Instagram: @homestate
Dining, News

Texas Kitchen Chain to Open Santa Monica Location at Former Fresh Corn Grill Site

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

The Santa Monica outpost will occupy a 3,050-square-foot space featuring a newly built kitchen and a large outdoor patio HomeState,...
News, Video

(Video) Mystery Continues to Surround Venice Canal Dog Deaths, Health Officials Investigate

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

A Seventh Dog’s Death has Been Reported as Officials Urge Canine Owners to Report Any Related Cases (Video) Mystery Continues...
News, Video

(Video) Why Do Signs in Palisades Demand that Mayor Bass Resign?

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

Although the Mayor has issued an array of orders and actions to expedite recovery, some remain discontent Why Do Signs...

Photo: Instagram: @Kassiclub
Dining, News

Kassi Venice Beach is Now Open. Here’s What’s on the Menu

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

Operated by the Wish You Were Here Group, the 6,000-square-foot venue blends Athenian flavors with California influences, offering all-day dining...

Photo: YouTube: @City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

City Council Removes DTSM Board Members Amid Transparency and Governance Concerns

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

The council’s decision follows tensions between DTSM and the city, including disputes over parking rate increases and maintenance agreements The...
Hard, News

Wildfire Price Gouging Protections Extended for Displaced Residents

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

These provisions limit rent increases and hotel rate hikes during a declared emergency and prohibit landlords from evicting tenants The...
News, upbeat

Venice Library Released its ‘Most Influential Residents of Venice’ List. Here’s Who Made It

July 29, 2025

Read more
July 29, 2025

The List Commemorates the Library’s 30th Anniversary, Which Will Be Celebrated at an Upcoming Festive Event  The Venice-Abbot Kinney Memorial...

Photo: Defend Ballona Wetlands
Hard, News

Organization Sues Coastal Commission Over Ballona Wetlands Gas Project

July 29, 2025

Read more
July 29, 2025

The lawsuit claims the commission engaged in “piecemealing” by treating a well abandonment as a standalone project, despite its connection...

Photo: Facebook
News

Wallis Annenberg, Visionary Philanthropist and Civic Leader, Dies at 86

July 29, 2025

Read more
July 29, 2025

Philanthropist Expanded Foundation’s Reach From Arts to Conservation Wallis Annenberg, a prominent philanthropist and longtime leader of the Annenberg Foundation, died...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR