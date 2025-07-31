Venice Shorts: Norfolk Avenue Held Hostage With RVs & Encampments

No Signage, No Street Sweeping Taking Place on This Alley

By Nick Antonicello

A series of images taken this weekend by area residents display the dire conditions on this alley between Broadway Street and California, just east of the Oakwood Recreation facility.

The conditions are horrendous, as garbage and furniture along with a series of RV’s occupy the space as of this writing.

There are currently three RV’s and one yellow school bus with approximately 5-6 unhoused individuals living in these vehicles.

City officials have been contacted regarding the current conditions and hopefully a cleanup is forthcoming.

One local resident whose garage is at Norfolk has complained about the ability to park and enter his property due to the volume of garbage and stationary vehicles being so numerous.

Being an alley, and the lack of signage make Norfolk far more challenging a cleanup for city officials.

The images here provide how just dire the conditions have become.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of Venice who covers the current encampment and RV crisis in this neighborhood. Have an encampment issue on your block or street? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com