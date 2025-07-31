August 1, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Aging Mindfully: Zen-Inspired Senior Living Takes Shape in Simi Valley

Two Zen-inspired senior living communities are embracing the reality of aging — consciously. Ensō Village, open since 2023 in Sonoma County, and Ensō Verde, now taking shape in a hidden corner of Simi Valley.

These communities — a collaboration of the renowned San Francisco Zen Center and Kendal, a visionary provider of communities, programs and services founded on Quaker values — focus on mindful aging, the joys of nature, environmental stewardship, contemplative care and healthy life choices for adults aged 60 and higher.

Former actor and film producer Susan O’Connell spent a lifetime living, creatively in the film industry, and then intentionally as a Zen Priest and President of the San Francisco Zen Center. Now, in her third professional chapter, she is the visionary behind Ensō Verde and Ensō Village. Encouraging elders to gracefully and consciously age, she oversees the development of Ensō Verde and resides at Ensō Village. 

Different from conventional retirement communities, Ensō Village and Ensō Verde provide contemplative spaces for encouraging meditation, acreage to sustain a healthy farmer-to-chef-to-consumer relationship, and core programming that promotes mindfulness. 

ZEN AND QUAKER VALUES 

Based on Quaker and Zen values, both communities encourage residents to explore spirituality, as part of “whole body wellness.” Welcoming diversity, inclusion and belonging, each living community strives to create a safe, non-judgmental space for individuals to be themselves. 

“We say Zen-inspired, not required. We’re setting a baseline emphasis on contemplative practices and mindfulness, but you can go as far in or away as you want. We have a wide variety of people on different spiritual paths, including no spiritual path,” O’Connell says. 

FARM FRESH FOOD

Ensō Verde sits on 20 acres of pristine land that’s never been built on — a purchase that O’Connell considered rare to find and in perfect alignment with the values and mission of Ensō Verde.

“The beauty of this land, it’s not far from Los Angeles, so you’re not isolated from cultural activities, and you’re immersed in nature. “We insisted on having an area where we actually grow food, so the awareness of the cycle of food and composting and sustainability is very strong here.” 

CONTINUUM OF CARE

Both properties offer memory support, assisted living and in-home health services for residents. 

“The goal, of course, is to provide high-quality healthcare up through assisted living. We’re a place that supports the continuum of care. You can age in place without necessarily needing to leave where you are for assisted care because of our Residential Care for the Elderly (RCFE) license,” O’Connell says.

WORTH THE INVESTMENT

As people age, the burden to maintain their homes given limited resources and decreasing mobility is heavy.  When considering independence versus living in community, the tradeoff is beneficial both socially and financially, O’Connell says. 

“Residents essentially sell their homes as an entrance fee, but when you leave the community, or if you pass away, the beneficiaries of your estate will receive 75-80% of the value back. It’s an investment in your health.” O’Connell says. 

To learn more about Ensō Village in Sonoma County and Ensō Verde, coming soon to Simi Valley, visit https://enso.kendal.org.

in News
Related Posts
News, upbeat

‘All Stars’ National Night Out Coming to Santa Monica on Tuesday

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

The event, themed “Santa Monica All Stars,” aims to foster police-community partnerships through a sports-inspired evening The Santa Monica Police...
News, upbeat

Getty Villa to Stage ‘Oedipus the King, Mama!’ for 19th Annual Outdoor Classical Theater

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

This vibrant reimagining of Sophocles’ classic tragedy blends the ancient tale of Oedipus with the music of Elvis Presley The...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: 49th Annual Festival of the Chariots to Roll Through Santa Monica and Venice

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

The festival site at Ocean Front Walk Plaza will transform into a lively showcase of Indian culture, expecting around 50,000...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Norfolk Avenue Held Hostage With RVs & Encampments

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

No Signage, No Street Sweeping Taking Place on This Alley By Nick Antonicello  A series of images taken this weekend...

Photo: Instagram: @homestate
Dining, News

Texas Kitchen Chain to Open Santa Monica Location at Former Fresh Corn Grill Site

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

The Santa Monica outpost will occupy a 3,050-square-foot space featuring a newly built kitchen and a large outdoor patio HomeState,...
News, Video

(Video) Mystery Continues to Surround Venice Canal Dog Deaths, Health Officials Investigate

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

A Seventh Dog’s Death has Been Reported as Officials Urge Canine Owners to Report Any Related Cases (Video) Mystery Continues...
News, Video

(Video) Why Do Signs in Palisades Demand that Mayor Bass Resign?

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

Although the Mayor has issued an array of orders and actions to expedite recovery, some remain discontent Why Do Signs...

Photo: Instagram: @Kassiclub
Dining, News

Kassi Venice Beach is Now Open. Here’s What’s on the Menu

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

Operated by the Wish You Were Here Group, the 6,000-square-foot venue blends Athenian flavors with California influences, offering all-day dining...

Photo: YouTube: @City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

City Council Removes DTSM Board Members Amid Transparency and Governance Concerns

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

The council’s decision follows tensions between DTSM and the city, including disputes over parking rate increases and maintenance agreements The...
Hard, News

Wildfire Price Gouging Protections Extended for Displaced Residents

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

These provisions limit rent increases and hotel rate hikes during a declared emergency and prohibit landlords from evicting tenants The...
News, upbeat

Venice Library Released its ‘Most Influential Residents of Venice’ List. Here’s Who Made It

July 29, 2025

Read more
July 29, 2025

The List Commemorates the Library’s 30th Anniversary, Which Will Be Celebrated at an Upcoming Festive Event  The Venice-Abbot Kinney Memorial...

Photo: Defend Ballona Wetlands
Hard, News

Organization Sues Coastal Commission Over Ballona Wetlands Gas Project

July 29, 2025

Read more
July 29, 2025

The lawsuit claims the commission engaged in “piecemealing” by treating a well abandonment as a standalone project, despite its connection...

Photo: Facebook
News

Wallis Annenberg, Visionary Philanthropist and Civic Leader, Dies at 86

July 29, 2025

Read more
July 29, 2025

Philanthropist Expanded Foundation’s Reach From Arts to Conservation Wallis Annenberg, a prominent philanthropist and longtime leader of the Annenberg Foundation, died...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Lane Closures Continue on Pacific Coast Highway for Recovery, Utility Work

July 29, 2025

Read more
July 29, 2025

Caltrans is urging drivers to slow down and use caution in the active work zones Single-lane closures will remain in...

Photo: Facebook: @VEJA
News, upbeat

French Eco-Conscious Sneaker Brand Opens First LA Store on Abbot Kinney

July 28, 2025

Read more
July 28, 2025

The space was designed by local architecture firm OWIU (Only Way Is Up) and reflects a distinctly Californian aesthetic French...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR