Kassi Venice Beach is Now Open. Here’s What’s on the Menu

Kassi Venice Beach, a new rooftop restaurant at the Hotel Erwin, opened its doors on June 28, bringing a vibrant Greek-inspired menu to 1697 Pacific Ave. Operated by the Wish You Were Here Group, the 6,000-square-foot venue blends Athenian flavors with California influences, offering all-day dining with ocean views.

Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and until midnight Thursday through Saturday, Kassi’s menu, crafted by chef-partner Thomas Lim, features mezze, salads, vegetables, skewers, and snacks. Standout dishes include spanakopita quesadilla with green chili yogurt ($15), crispy saganaki with fresno chili jam and sungolds ($14), and lamb meatballs with oregano, pancetta, and pomegranate molasses ($15). Other highlights are the Greek salad with feta and red wine vinaigrette ($16), watermelon salad with whipped feta and basil seed dressing ($12), and hand-pulled flatbread with za’atar salt ($5). Protein options include harissa honey chicken ($14), beef tenderloin with red chermoula ($16), and Ora King salmon with oreganata dressing ($18).

The vegetable offerings emphasize fresh, local produce, with dishes like chilled cucumbers with black lime and sesame ($8), crudité with lemon and olive oil ($8), and warm asparagus ($12). Sides such as French fries with za’atar and lemon aioli ($10) and ouzo orzo with whipped feta ($9) round out the menu. Dips like taramasalata with red caviar ($14), tzatziki ($8), whipped avocado ($10), and hummus ($8) are designed for sharing.

The beverage program complements the cuisine with a focus on spritzes, cocktails, and wines. Notable cocktails include the Oracle of Delphi with tequila, watermelon, and za’atar ($18), the Honeydew Thyme Paloma with Patron Silver and grapefruit soda ($18), and the Grecian Negroni with dill-infused vermouth ($19). Brunch options feature a mimosa with orange juice or grapefruit ($12) and a Bloody Mary with housemade mix ($15). Non-alcoholic choices include the Orchard Adaptogens with lemon and peach ($14) and a watermelon cucumber spritz ($11). The wine list offers a Greek sauvignon blanc ($16/$64), a Spanish white blend ($16/$64), and a chilled red montepulciano ($16/$64), alongside beers like Bondi Brewing Co. Aussie Lager ($9) and Mythos Olympic Euro Pale Lager ($9).

Located atop the Hotel Erwin, Kassi Venice Beach aims to create a transportive dining experience with terracotta pots, rattan furniture, and handmade tiles.