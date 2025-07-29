July 30, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Library Released its ‘Most Influential Residents of Venice’ List. Here’s Who Made It

The List Commemorates the Library’s 30th Anniversary, Which Will Be Celebrated at an Upcoming Festive Event 

The Venice-Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library will mark its 30th anniversary with a festive community event on Saturday, August 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 501 S. Venice Blvd. The celebration will feature crafts, music, dancing, food trucks, and the unveiling of a commemorative poster honoring 37 influential Venetians who have shaped the community’s cultural and historical identity.

The event will kick off at 11:00 a.m. with a 30th Anniversary and Poster Ceremony, showcasing a curated list of notable figures, with family representatives attending for those who have passed. Activities will continue with a children’s craft session and a Volunteer Bee Colman Dedication at 11:30 a.m., followed by collaborative zine making at noon. A line dance showcase and lesson will take place at 1:00 p.m., and the Dave Stuckey Trio will perform swing dance music at 2:00 p.m.

The anniversary poster will highlight a diverse group of individuals who have left a lasting impact on Venice. Topping the list is Charlie Chaplin, the legendary actor, writer, and director. Community activists Sonya Reese Greenland and Jataun Valentine are recognized alongside Arthur Reese, Venice’s original decorator, and Irving Tabor, chauffeur to Venice founder Abbot Kinney, who is also honored for his visionary role in the community’s development.

Literary contributions are represented by author Ray Bradbury and George Drury Smith, founder of Beyond Baroque. Venice’s music scene is celebrated with Jim Morrison, lead vocalist of The Doors, and Harry Perry, the iconic street musician. Skateboarding pioneers Tony Alva, Jay Adams, and Stacy Peralta are acknowledged for defining Venice’s counterculture.

The arts and architecture are showcased through muralists Judy Baca and Jules Muck, architect Norman Foote Marsh, and artist Robin Murez. The Venice Art Crawl, co-founded by James Evans and Daniel Samakow, is recognized for fostering local creativity. Fitness icons Joe Gold, founder of Gold’s Gym, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, athlete, actor, and former California governor, are also included.

Community leaders such as Carol Tantau, former Los Angeles City Councilmember Ruth Galanter, and Joan Del Monte and Pat Johnson, founders of the Friends of Venice Library, are honored for their civic contributions. Educators like Madame Joelle Dumas, founder of Ecole Clair Fontaine School, and historians C.E. Alexander and Jeffrey Stanton are recognized for preserving Venice’s heritage.

The culinary and media sectors are represented by restaurateur Hal Frederick, Roosterfish Restaurant’s Walter Schneider and B M Alexander, and Venice Paparazzi’s Edizen and Alex Stowell. Actors and activists Alley Bean and Orson Bean, along with columnist and graphic artist Pal Tanck, complete the list.

Library staff, including Senior Librarian Lucille Cappas, Messenger Clerk Maribel Garcia, and Venice Arts’ Lyn Warshafsky, are celebrated for their ongoing dedication to the institution and community.

The event is open to the public, inviting all to join in celebrating Venice’s vibrant history and the library’s role as a cultural hub. For more information, contact the Venice-Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library at 310-821-1769.

