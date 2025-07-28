Mysterious Dog Deaths Plague Venice Canal Community

Over the past 10 days, five healthy neighborhood dogs have died unexpectedly, with one currently in the ICU

The Venice Canal Historic District is grappling with a troubling trend of sudden dog deaths, prompting a community alert from the Venice Canals Association. Over the past 10 days, five healthy neighborhood dogs have died unexpectedly, with one currently in the ICU, according to a flyer distributed by the association.

Reported symptoms include vomiting, sudden weakness, lethargy, seizures, cardiac arrest, collapse, and foaming at the mouth. Possible causes under consideration include rodent poison, toxic algae blooms, and other toxins or viruses, though the actual cause remains unknown.

Taylor, a resident of the area for 15 months, lost her one-year-old golden retriever, Ginger, to a severe seizure on Friday night. Ginger had been certified healthy by a vet earlier that day but suffered a fatal seizure around 11 p.m., with her heart stopping despite efforts at an animal hospital.

Taylor noted Ginger had taken three walks along the canals that day, showing no unusual behavior or exposure to anything suspicious, such as the white powder from snail poison reported near a house on 28th Street.

The association urges dog owners to keep pets leashed, avoid sniffing or eating grass/objects, refrain from drinking from canals or puddles, and seek immediate veterinary care if unusual symptoms appear. A QR code on the flyer encourages residents to report symptoms and share information.

Taylor, still reeling from the loss, has informed the animal hospital of a possible poisoning suspicion but has not yet contacted local authorities.

“It was very unexpected and sudden,” she said, adding that a potential poisoning explanation is beginning to make sense.