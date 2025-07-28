July 29, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Homecare Company Celebrates 14 years of Compassion While Planting New Roots After January Fire

Luxe Homecare, a leading provider of compassionate and reliable in-home care services for seniors has recently announced the opening of its Brentwood office at 11716 San Vicente Boulevard, Suite 240.

While still deeply connected to Palisades, Fay Vahdani, Luxe’s founder, said the new Brentwood office location was a natural extension to provide care for the company’s beloved clients who were displaced after the Palisades fires into the surrounding areas. 

“We embrace our new office in Brentwood, since we serve and are familiar with the community. We look forward to continuing our work,” said Fay, reflecting on the last 14 years of care and compassion. 

Since 2011, Luxe has earned its reputation as the leading choice and a highly rated homecare and senior driving agency in West LA, offering comprehensive and personalized care solutions for elders. 

With the same, small-business centric values that started the company 14 years ago, Luxe offers home care, home health, hospice, senior driving and long term care claim management for seniors, complete with highly trained caregivers and around the clock support.

Since founding Luxe, Fay’s commitment to the community has been deeply rooted in service and resilience, both of which are foundational. Many memories, awards and service opportunities hold a special place in their hearts. They are as follows: 

  • In 2016, Luxe was awarded the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce “Best New Business” award. 
  • In 2017, Fay also earned the “Person of the Year” award and two years after, the “Best Businessperson” award. 
  • Every year, Luxe has participated in the Palisades’ Fourth of July Parade and raised funds for the Alzheimer’s Walk. 
  • After the January Palisades fires, Fay was recognized by Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Third District, as a woman-owned small business owner continuing to fight, rebuild and serve. 
  • In 2024, Luxe was honored as a recognized business during a special breakfast hosted by Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. 

For families and individuals looking for care, aging with dignity, surrounded by familiarity, personal history and comfort may be a top priority. Compassionate home care services provided by Luxe empowers individual to maintain independence, safeguard their emotional security and sense of self, and thrive in the comfort of their own home. 

Through Luxe’s home care, home health, hospice and transportation services, seniors maintain invaluable connections, engage with their local community and enjoy spontaneous visits from family while preserving the social fabric that enriches their daily lives. 

Luxe services proactively support crucial bonds, ensuring seniors remain connected to everything and everyone that matters most. 

Committed to providing peace of mind management care of elders, Luxe prioritizes preserving the dignity of aging clients while consistently offering reliable and compassionate support. 

Luxe Homecare proudly holds accreditation from the Joint Commission, maintains full licensing, and earns trust from top health agencies, guaranteeing the highest standards of care and professionalism in elder care. 

Every staff member who works with clients are vetted and fully compliant with the Fair Labor Standards Act, ensuring your loved one receives care from a qualified and ethical team. 

To learn more about Luxe Homecare, visit https://luxehomecare.com.

