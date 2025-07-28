French Eco-Conscious Sneaker Brand Opens First LA Store on Abbot Kinney

The space was designed by local architecture firm OWIU (Only Way Is Up) and reflects a distinctly Californian aesthetic

French sneaker brand VEJA has opened its first Los Angeles storefront on Abbot Kinney Boulevard, offering Angelenos a brick-and-mortar destination for its eco-conscious shoes and expanding its U.S. retail presence to the West Coast.

The Venice location marks VEJA’s third store in the United States, following openings in Manhattan and Brooklyn. According to Modern Luxury, the brand selected Los Angeles due to its large customer base and natural alignment with VEJA’s sustainability ethos.

The space was designed by local architecture firm OWIU (Only Way Is Up) and reflects a distinctly Californian aesthetic, incorporating materials like locally sourced gravel, pebbles, and “California Gold” stone. The original “Carnation” sign remains on the façade, blending the site’s history with modern design.

A standout feature of the store is its in-house cobbler—part of VEJA’s “Clean, Repair, and Collect” program—which offers sneaker repair services for all brands, not just VEJA. Repair options range from fast fixes to full renewals, with prices starting at $10.

Founded in 2005, VEJA is known for its commitment to sustainable production and ethical sourcing. The company uses organic cotton from Brazil and Peru, wild Amazonian rubber, and recycled materials for its shoes. VEJA’s production facilities are based in Brazil, where factory workers are paid fair wages and operate under International Labour Organization (ILO) standards.

Shelves at the Venice store are stocked with VEJA’s popular styles, including the Campo and V-90, along with sandals, kids’ shoes, and limited-edition colorways. Customers can shop in-store or drop off worn sneakers for repair or recycling.

The new storefront is located at 1108C Abbot Kinney Blvd. and is open Wednesday through Sunday, with hours varying slightly on weekends.