Yacht Crashes Into Seawall at Marina del Rey’s Fisherman’s Village

A yacht crashed into a seawall at Fisherman’s Village in Marina del Rey on Saturday afternoon after suffering a mechanical failure, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at 13755 Fiji Way. Lt. N. Guskos of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Marina del Rey Station told City News Service that the vessel’s skipper intentionally steered into the wall after losing control due to an internal mechanical issue, in what the lieutenant described as the “right thing to do” to prevent greater damage or injury.

Witnesses at nearby restaurants watched as the mid-size yacht collided with the seawall, CNS reported. Photos and video captured by bystanders showed the vessel’s bow absorbing the brunt of the impact.

Los Angeles County Fire Department units responded to the scene but later downgraded the emergency response after determining that no one on board required medical attention. The yacht was eventually towed from the area, with visible damage to its front end.

The cause of the mechanical failure remains under investigation.