(Video) A Plus Tree: A Steward of Urban Forest Management Across Los Angeles

July 28, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
The Ebony Beach Club case has become a focal point of Santa Monica’s growing reparative justice efforts The Santa Monica...
July 28, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
His 21-mile prone paddle will trace the coastline from Malibu through Palisades A Malibu high school student and avid surfer...
Plans have been approved to convert an existing laundry room into a 536-square-foot accessory dwelling unit A 14-unit apartment complex...
In a city full of coffee shops that close too early and bars that don’t cater to the sober (or...
A wealth of high-end amenities, gourmet cuisine, mind-body programs and stimulating cultural events, centered around a luxury lifestyle retirement experience...
Witnesses at nearby restaurants watched as the mid-size yacht collided A yacht crashed into a seawall at Fisherman’s Village in...
July 26, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD officials said checkpoint locations are chosen based on areas with high numbers of DUI-related crashes and arrests The Los...
The series blends jazz from a three-piece house band with handcrafted pizzas and $5 Open Brewing beers The Lobster’s popular...
Investigators are working to identify potential exposures and assess the risk to others Health officials have confirmed a case of...
Known for his decades-spanning career, Hancock is one of jazz’s forward-thinking voices Jazz legend Herbie Hancock is set to return...
The agency is navigating uncertainty following the county’s decision to create a separate homelessness department and shifting federal policy priorities...
Set in 1913, the play dramatizes the uphill struggle for the right to vote as women across the United States...
City Council will discuss hiring a replacement at its July 29 meeting Santa Monica City Attorney Doug Sloan has announced...
The event offers live music, dance performances, live art, food, and storytelling Venice Artbeat, a community-focused festival, takes place on...
Representatives from multiple levels of government were in attendance The Venice Chamber of Commerce welcomed its newly elected 2025–26 Board...
