14-Unit Apartment Complex on Sawtelle Blvd. Lists for $3.25M After Price Cut

A 14-unit apartment complex in West Los Angeles has hit the market for $3.25 million, following a recent $250,000 price reduction.

Located at 4600 Sawtelle Blvd., the two-story property was built in 1965 and offers a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. The 7,571-square-foot building sits on a 0.24-acre lot at the intersection of Sawtelle Boulevard and Braddock Drive.

Plans have been approved to convert an existing laundry room and a portion of covered parking into a 536-square-foot accessory dwelling unit (ADU), adding a one-bedroom, one-bath apartment to the 14-unit total. The property may also qualify for further ADU conversion through the city’s required soft-story retrofit program, pending buyer verification.

At $429 per square foot, the listing highlights a potential investment opportunity in a high-demand rental market.

For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/4600-sawtelle-boulevard-los-angeles-ca-90230/1880538356393097401/