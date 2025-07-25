July 26, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

TODAY: Venice Artbeat Celebrates Community and Supports Local Causes

The event offers live music, dance performances, live art, food, and storytelling

Venice Artbeat, a community-focused festival, takes place on July 27 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Oakwood Park, located at 767 California Ave. The event is free and family-friendly, offering a diverse range of activities including live music, dance performances, live art, food, and storytelling.

The festival is a not-for-profit series that seeks to bridge Venice’s past and future through art, music, and storytelling. Venice Artbeat highlights the voices of underrepresented artists and aims to raise awareness about housing injustice in marginalized communities.

Live performances will feature a variety of music, including Najite & Olokun Prophecy, Calle Placer, Boy in the Water, and Just Satyan. Additionally, attendees will experience live painting by the artist @Gakwaya_Gisa. The event also provides a space for dance, storytelling, and community engagement.

Proceeds from Venice Artbeat will benefit affordable housing initiatives, wildfire recovery efforts, and anti-displacement projects across Los Angeles County. Funds will support the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund and the LA Forward Institute’s community initiatives.

For every RSVP received, Venice Artbeat will donate $1 to these causes. Attendees who RSVP will also be entered into a raffle to win exclusive prizes, such as festival merchandise, signed artwork, and VIP access.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Hard, News

LAPD to Conduct DUI Checkpoints Across City This Weekend

July 26, 2025

Read more
July 26, 2025

LAPD officials said checkpoint locations are chosen based on areas with high numbers of DUI-related crashes and arrests The Los...
News, upbeat

Sunset Jazz & Pizza Series Returns to The Lobster

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

The series blends jazz from a three-piece house band with handcrafted pizzas and $5 Open Brewing beers  The Lobster’s popular...
Hard, News

Measles Case Confirmed in LA, Officials Urge Vaccination

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

Investigators are working to identify potential exposures and assess the risk to others Health officials have confirmed a case of...

Photo: Los Angeles Philharmonic
News, Real Estate

Herbie Hancock to Headline Hollywood Bowl in August

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

Known for his decades-spanning career, Hancock is one of jazz’s forward-thinking voices Jazz legend Herbie Hancock is set to return...
Hard, News

LAHSA Appoints New Interim CEO Amid System Transitions

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

The agency is navigating uncertainty following the county’s decision to create a separate homelessness department and shifting federal policy priorities...
News, upbeat

Premiere of ‘All These Women’ Coming to Theatre 40 in Beverly Hills

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

Set in 1913, the play dramatizes the uphill struggle for the right to vote as women across the United States...
Hard, News

Santa Monica City Attorney to Step Down, Take New Public Role in California

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

City Council will discuss hiring a replacement at its July 29 meeting Santa Monica City Attorney Doug Sloan has announced...
News, upbeat

Venice Chamber Installs New Board at Community Event

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

Representatives from multiple levels of government were in attendance The Venice Chamber of Commerce welcomed its newly elected 2025–26 Board...
News

In Your Time of Need, Woodlawn Cemetery is Available

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

By Susan Payne  For over 125 years, Woodlawn Cemetery, Mausoleum & Mortuary, wholly owned and operated by the city of...
News

Going for the throat

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

Coach Bill Schuman expects protégé Golda Zahra to hold back nothing  By Linda Chase World famous competitors hire special coaches...
Hard, News

California Reports 13% Drop in Vehicle Thefts in 2024, First Decline Since 2019

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

Southern California accounted for 53.21% of thefts, with Los Angeles County alone representing 61.83% of the region’s total California reported...
News, upbeat

LAPD Pacific Boosters’ West LA Summer Carnival Takes Place This Weekend

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

The carnival will feature amusement rides for all ages, arcade-style games, and traditional fair food The LAPD Pacific Area Boosters...
News, Video

(Video) Seniors Age with Dignity at Wise & Healthy Aging’s Adult Day Center

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

For More Information, Go To Wiseandhealthyaging.org/ Seniors Age with Dignity at Wise & Healthy Aging’s Adult Day Center. For More...
News, upbeat

‘That’s A Awful Lot of Cough Syrup’ Founder Brings Basketball Series to Venice Beach

July 24, 2025

Read more
July 24, 2025

The series, running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with varying tournament start times, showcases a mix of professional players...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Smash-and-Grab Burglary at The RealReal Involved Over a Dozen Suspects, No Arrests Made

July 24, 2025

Read more
July 24, 2025

Police said the group forced entry and stole a large quantity of high-end merchandise before fleeing in several vehicles More...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR