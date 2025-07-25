Sunset Jazz & Pizza Series Returns to The Lobster

The series blends jazz from a three-piece house band with handcrafted pizzas and $5 Open Brewing beers

The Lobster’s popular Sunset Jazz & Pizza Series has returned to Santa Monica, bringing weekly summer evenings of live music, gourmet pizza, and oceanfront views to the iconic restaurant, organizers announced.

The series, which runs every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Lobster, located at 1602 Ocean Ave., blends smooth jazz from a three-piece house band with handcrafted pizzas by acclaimed chef Govind Armstrong. Guests can also enjoy $5 OPEN Brewing beers and the restaurant’s seafood offerings while taking in the Pacific sunset from the bar and patio.

“The Lobster’s Sunset Jazz & Pizza Series captures the essence of California coastal living,” as stated by Spin PR, the event organizer. “It’s a perfect mix of laid-back luxury, great food, and live music that keeps guests coming back week after week.”

Reservations are recommended for the weekly events, with walk-ins accommodated on a standing-room basis at the bar and patio. Valet parking is available for $15, with free 60-minute parking at the Santa Monica Place garage or metered parking along Ocean Avenue.