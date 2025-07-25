Santa Monica City Attorney to Step Down, Take New Public Role in California

City Council will discuss hiring a replacement at its July 29 meeting

Santa Monica City Attorney Doug Sloan has announced his resignation, effective Aug. 31, city officials said Thursday.

Sloan, who was appointed to the position in 2022, is leaving to take a new role with a public agency in Central California. Prior to his time in Santa Monica, he served as city attorney and assistant city attorney for the city of Fresno from 2006 to 2022.

“I have the deepest appreciation and respect for the current councilmembers and those who hired me three years ago,” Sloan said in a statement. “It has been a joy to work and live — on the beach! — in Santa Monica, and I’m proud of the city’s accomplishments during this time.”

The City Council is scheduled to discuss appointing an interim city attorney and outline the process for hiring a permanent replacement in closed session at its July 29 meeting.

“We thank Doug for his dedicated service to the city of Santa Monica and wish him well in his next endeavors,” said Mayor Pro Tem Caroline Torosis. “As we onboard our new City Manager Oliver Chi and begin the city’s next chapter, we have a unique opportunity to bring in new leadership and plot a path forward in partnership with the talented team in the City Attorney’s Office.”