Premiere of ‘All These Women’ Coming to Theatre 40 in Beverly Hills

All These Women, a new play examining the early 20th-century battle for women’s suffrage in America, will make its world premiere at Theatre 40 in Beverly Hills beginning Sept. 18, producers announced.

Written and directed by Melanie MacQueen, the production runs through Oct. 19 with performances scheduled Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35 and available at theatre40.org or by phone at (310) 364-0535.

Set in 1913, the play dramatizes the uphill struggle for the right to vote as women across the United States confront political inertia, internal divisions, and the looming threat of world war. With Woodrow Wilson’s presidency and a Democratic-controlled Congress, activists believe suffrage may finally be within reach — but unity proves elusive.

The cast features April Audia, Todd Andrew Ball, Jessica Kent, Dan Leslie, Lary Ohlson, Anica Petrovic, Michele Schultz, and Kristin Towers-Rowles.

MacQueen, a longtime Theatre 40 collaborator, has directed past productions including The Explorers Club, Engaging Shaw, and Taming the Lion. She also wrote and produced In the Name of God, or Honk If You Love Satire, which ran Off-Broadway.

Production credits include LeeAnne Rowe as assistant to the director, Joseph “Sloe” Slawinski on sound design, Gabrieal Griego on projections, Judi Lewin for hair and makeup, Derrick McDaniel on lighting, and Michael Mullen on costumes.

Performances will be held at Theatre 40’s venue on the Beverly Hills High School campus, 241 S. Moreno Drive. Free underground parking is accessible from the intersection of Durant and Moreno drives.