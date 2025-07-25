July 25, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

LAPD Pacific Boosters’ West LA Summer Carnival Takes Place This Weekend

The carnival will feature amusement rides for all ages, arcade-style games, and traditional fair food

The LAPD Pacific Area Boosters are inviting the community to a weekend of rides, games, and family fun at their annual Summer Carnival, set to take place July 25–27 along Culver Boulevard between Centinela Avenue and Inglewood Boulevard.

The event kicks off Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., continues Saturday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., and wraps up Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to organizers and promotional materials.

Held at 12312 Culver Blvd., the carnival will feature amusement rides for all ages, arcade-style games, and traditional fair food. Organizers describe the weekend as a family-friendly celebration and a community-building opportunity that also makes for a fun date night.

“This is a fantastic way to support your local community and have a blast at the same time,” LAPD Pacific Boosters said in a statement on the event flyer.

Presale ticket packages are available, offering 10 ride tickets for $30 — with one ticket required per ride. On-site ticketing will also be available, with 24 tickets selling for $20. Each ride takes between four to seven on-site tickets, according to event details.

Admission is open to the public.

News

In Your Time of Need, Woodlawn Cemetery is Available

July 25, 2025

July 25, 2025

By Susan Payne  For over 125 years, Woodlawn Cemetery, Mausoleum & Mortuary, wholly owned and operated by the city of...
News

Going for the throat

July 25, 2025

July 25, 2025

Coach Bill Schuman expects protégé Golda Zahra to hold back nothing  By Linda Chase World famous competitors hire special coaches...
Hard, News

California Reports 13% Drop in Vehicle Thefts in 2024, First Decline Since 2019

July 25, 2025

July 25, 2025

Southern California accounted for 53.21% of thefts, with Los Angeles County alone representing 61.83% of the region’s total California reported...
News, Video

(Video) Seniors Age with Dignity at Wise & Healthy Aging’s Adult Day Center

July 25, 2025

July 25, 2025

For More Information, Go To Wiseandhealthyaging.org/ Seniors Age with Dignity at Wise & Healthy Aging’s Adult Day Center. For More...
News, upbeat

‘That’s A Awful Lot of Cough Syrup’ Founder Brings Basketball Series to Venice Beach

July 24, 2025

July 24, 2025

The series, running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with varying tournament start times, showcases a mix of professional players...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Smash-and-Grab Burglary at The RealReal Involved Over a Dozen Suspects, No Arrests Made

July 24, 2025

July 24, 2025

Police said the group forced entry and stole a large quantity of high-end merchandise before fleeing in several vehicles More...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Suspect at Large After Fatal Stabbing Outside Brentwood Whole Foods

July 24, 2025

July 24, 2025

Both individuals may have been armed, with reports of a screwdriver and a crowbar during the fight A man was...

Photo: Venice Beach Club
Dining, News

Venice Ale House is Now the European-Inspired ‘Venice Beach Club’

July 23, 2025

July 23, 2025

The menu features items like steak frites, crudo, and house-made pizzas, under the direction of Executive Chef James Samuel A...

Photo: SALT
Dining, News

Venice and Marina del Rey Restaurants to Bring Beachside Flavor to DineLA 2025

July 23, 2025

July 23, 2025

Venice, with its eclectic dining scene and beachside charm, is once again a standout participant From wood-fired steaks to vegan...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Amid Federal Funding Cuts, County Seeks Input on Public Health Priorities

July 23, 2025

July 23, 2025

DPH is urging residents to share how public health efforts affect their communities and identify key areas for future focus...

Photo: CicLAvia Los Angeles
News, Real Estate

CicLAvia to Open 6.75 Miles of Car-Free Streets from Culver City to Venice

July 23, 2025

July 23, 2025

The event features four hubs: Arts District on Washington Blvd., Downtown Culver City near the Culver Hotel, Mar Vista on...
Hard, News

Mar Vista Council Seeks Candidates for Zone Director Roles

July 22, 2025

July 22, 2025

Directors are responsible for authorizing council business, overseeing activities, ensuring ethical and financial integrity The Mar Vista Community Council is...
News, upbeat

Venice Arts to Launch Media Apprenticeship Program

July 22, 2025

July 22, 2025

Youth can prepare for careers in documentary and unscripted production, including recording and televising sports Venice Arts has been selected...
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

July 22, 2025

July 22, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...

Photo: YouTube
Hard, News

Mayor Bass, Veterans Demand Troop Withdrawal as Marines Exit City

July 22, 2025

July 22, 2025

Bass, alongside California State Senator and Marine Corps veteran Caroline Menjivar, condemned the deployment as “unnecessary, unprecedented, and unconstitutional.” Los...

