July 26, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

LAHSA Appoints New Interim CEO Amid System Transitions

The agency is navigating uncertainty following the county’s decision to create a separate homelessness department and shifting federal policy priorities

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Commission on Tuesday appointed Gita O’Neill as interim chief executive officer, effective Aug. 26, 2025. O’Neill, a longtime official in the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, steps into the role during a time of major shifts in the region’s homelessness response system.

O’Neill brings more than 20 years of executive-level public service experience and previously served as the City Attorney’s first director of homeless policies and strategies. She played a key role in the development of “A Bridge Home,” the city’s first shelter expansion plan, and helped coordinate emergency housing operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am honored to step into the role of interim CEO for LAHSA at such a critical juncture,” O’Neill said in a statement. “Increasing trust in LAHSA hinges on our ongoing commitment to transparency, particularly in our core function of contracting.”

O’Neill was hired on a 12-month contract as LAHSA undergoes structural changes. The agency is navigating uncertainty following the county’s decision to create a separate homelessness department and shifting federal policy priorities. Despite the turbulence, Los Angeles officials recently reported a 17.5% drop in street homelessness.

“Gita O’Neill’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the challenges facing our homeless services system make her an ideal leader during this crucial time,” said LAHSA Commission Chair Wendy Greuel.

Mayor Karen Bass echoed that sentiment, noting O’Neill’s appointment comes at a time of “difficult transition” for the agency. “Even amid these headwinds, we’ve achieved a 17.5% reduction in street homelessness through unprecedented collaboration,” Bass said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger added that O’Neill’s leadership will be key as the county launches its new homelessness department. “Together, we can align resources, strengthen collaboration, and deliver the results our communities deserve,” she said.

As interim CEO, O’Neill will oversee daily operations at LAHSA and work closely with government partners, service providers, and community organizations to maintain and improve homelessness services throughout Los Angeles County.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

LAPD to Conduct DUI Checkpoints Across City This Weekend

July 26, 2025

Read more
July 26, 2025

LAPD officials said checkpoint locations are chosen based on areas with high numbers of DUI-related crashes and arrests The Los...
News, upbeat

Sunset Jazz & Pizza Series Returns to The Lobster

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

The series blends jazz from a three-piece house band with handcrafted pizzas and $5 Open Brewing beers  The Lobster’s popular...
Hard, News

Measles Case Confirmed in LA, Officials Urge Vaccination

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

Investigators are working to identify potential exposures and assess the risk to others Health officials have confirmed a case of...

Photo: Los Angeles Philharmonic
News, Real Estate

Herbie Hancock to Headline Hollywood Bowl in August

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

Known for his decades-spanning career, Hancock is one of jazz’s forward-thinking voices Jazz legend Herbie Hancock is set to return...
News, upbeat

Premiere of ‘All These Women’ Coming to Theatre 40 in Beverly Hills

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

Set in 1913, the play dramatizes the uphill struggle for the right to vote as women across the United States...
Hard, News

Santa Monica City Attorney to Step Down, Take New Public Role in California

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

City Council will discuss hiring a replacement at its July 29 meeting Santa Monica City Attorney Doug Sloan has announced...
News, upbeat

TODAY: Venice Artbeat Celebrates Community and Supports Local Causes

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

The event offers live music, dance performances, live art, food, and storytelling Venice Artbeat, a community-focused festival, takes place on...
News, upbeat

Venice Chamber Installs New Board at Community Event

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

Representatives from multiple levels of government were in attendance The Venice Chamber of Commerce welcomed its newly elected 2025–26 Board...
News

In Your Time of Need, Woodlawn Cemetery is Available

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

By Susan Payne  For over 125 years, Woodlawn Cemetery, Mausoleum & Mortuary, wholly owned and operated by the city of...
News

Going for the throat

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

Coach Bill Schuman expects protégé Golda Zahra to hold back nothing  By Linda Chase World famous competitors hire special coaches...
Hard, News

California Reports 13% Drop in Vehicle Thefts in 2024, First Decline Since 2019

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

Southern California accounted for 53.21% of thefts, with Los Angeles County alone representing 61.83% of the region’s total California reported...
News, upbeat

LAPD Pacific Boosters’ West LA Summer Carnival Takes Place This Weekend

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

The carnival will feature amusement rides for all ages, arcade-style games, and traditional fair food The LAPD Pacific Area Boosters...
News, Video

(Video) Seniors Age with Dignity at Wise & Healthy Aging’s Adult Day Center

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

For More Information, Go To Wiseandhealthyaging.org/ Seniors Age with Dignity at Wise & Healthy Aging’s Adult Day Center. For More...
News, upbeat

‘That’s A Awful Lot of Cough Syrup’ Founder Brings Basketball Series to Venice Beach

July 24, 2025

Read more
July 24, 2025

The series, running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with varying tournament start times, showcases a mix of professional players...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Smash-and-Grab Burglary at The RealReal Involved Over a Dozen Suspects, No Arrests Made

July 24, 2025

Read more
July 24, 2025

Police said the group forced entry and stole a large quantity of high-end merchandise before fleeing in several vehicles More...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR