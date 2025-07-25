Herbie Hancock to Headline Hollywood Bowl in August

Known for his decades-spanning career, Hancock is one of jazz’s forward-thinking voices

Jazz legend Herbie Hancock is set to return to the Hollywood Bowl on Wednesday, Aug. 20, for an evening of boundary-pushing music featuring a lineup of acclaimed musicians and his signature blend of innovation and improvisation.

The performance begins at 8 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. The event is presented in association with 88.1 KJAZZ.

Hancock, who currently serves as the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Creative Chair for Jazz, will be joined on stage by trumpeter Terence Blanchard, bassist James Genus, guitarist and vocalist Lionel Loueke, and drummer Jaylen Petinaud.

Known for his decades-spanning career that has touched nearly every corner of modern music — from classical and funk to hip-hop and electronic — Hancock continues to be one of jazz’s most forward-thinking voices. He first gained national attention at age 11, performing a Mozart piano concerto with the Chicago Symphony, and rose to prominence as a member of Miles Davis’ Second Great Quintet in the 1960s.

The Aug. 20 show marks another chapter in Hancock’s ongoing exploration of sound and culture, promising a night of “freewheeling and thought-provoking jazz” at one of Los Angeles’ most iconic venues.

Tickets and season packages are available through the Hollywood Bowl.