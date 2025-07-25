California Reports 13% Drop in Vehicle Thefts in 2024, First Decline Since 2019

Southern California accounted for 53.21% of thefts, with Los Angeles County alone representing 61.83% of the region’s total

California reported a 13% decrease in vehicle thefts in 2024, marking the first year-over-year decline since before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent California Highway Patrol (CHP) report. The state recorded 176,230 stolen vehicles, down from 202,893 in 2023, with an estimated total value of $1.56 billion.

The decline follows intensified operations by the CHP and local law enforcement, targeting high-theft areas like Oakland, Bakersfield, and San Bernardino. Governor Gavin Newsom credited strategic funding and partnerships for curbing crime. “We continue to put the safety of California communities first,” Newsom said. “Through these efforts, we are putting a brake on lawlessness.”

Of the stolen vehicles, 84.59%—or 149,080—were recovered, with 93.62% of automobiles and 89.46% of personal trucks and SUVs retrieved. However, only 57.34% of motorcycles and 75.45% of commercial trucks were recovered. About 53.23% of recovered vehicles were intact and drivable, while 28.72% were burned or wrecked.

Significant reductions were seen in several counties: Kern led with a 28% drop, followed by Santa Barbara (29%), Riverside (24%), Yolo (24%), and Sacramento (23%). Alameda, Orange, San Diego, and San Francisco also saw declines ranging from 11% to 18%.

The most stolen vehicles included the 2015 Kia Optima, 2013 Hyundai Elantra, and 2001 Chevrolet Silverado. Motorcycles and commercial trucks, particularly 2024 miscellaneous imports and 2016 Freightliners, were also frequent targets. John Deere and Bobcat equipment topped thefts in farm and construction categories due to their high resale value.

CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee praised the collaborative efforts. “We are proud to see fewer vehicles stolen across the state,” he said. “Our law enforcement partners are working hard to stop these crimes and protect communities.”

Southern California accounted for 53.21% of thefts, with Los Angeles County alone representing 61.83% of the region’s total. The San Francisco Bay Area and Central Valley followed, with 25.36% and 11.31% of statewide thefts, respectively.