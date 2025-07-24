‘That’s A Awful Lot of Cough Syrup’ Founder Brings Basketball Series to Venice Beach

The series, running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with varying tournament start times, showcases a mix of professional players and local talent

Celebrity fashion designer Desto Dubb, founder of the cult streetwear brand That’s A Awful Lot of Cough Syrup, is bringing his signature style to Venice Beach’s iconic streetball courts through a partnership with Veniceball.

The collaboration, which began June 22, features weekly basketball tournaments every Sunday through August 17, blending culture, community, and competition ahead of the LA28 Olympics.

Dubb’s ALOCS-sponsored team, donned in custom-branded jerseys, competes on the legendary courts at 1800 Ocean Front Walk, Santa Monica. The series, running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with varying tournament start times, showcases a mix of professional players and local talent. ALOCS is also hosting a pop-up shop at the beach, offering limited-edition merchandise each Sunday.

“Veniceball is a place where players can show off their moves, be fashionable, entertaining, and it’s open to anyone in the city,” Dubb said in a statement. “This partnership aims to elevate the streetball landscape ahead of the LA28.”

The collaboration follows Dubb’s recent expansion of ALOCS retail locations in California and Houston. Known for its bold designs and celebrity collaborations, ALOCS has become a staple in streetwear culture, drawing long lines and enthusiastic fans.