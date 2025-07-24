Suspect at Large After Fatal Stabbing Outside Brentwood Whole Foods

Both individuals may have been armed, with reports of a screwdriver and a crowbar during the fight

A man was fatally stabbed during an altercation outside a Whole Foods in Brentwood on Tuesday night, and the suspect remains at large, according to multiple reports and the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on the 11700 block of San Vicente Boulevard, near South Barrington Avenue, while the grocery store was still open. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance and found a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not yet been released, though authorities told KTLA and ABC7 he may have been a veteran and possibly unhoused. LAPD detectives were seen examining an SUV believed to belong to the victim at the scene, KTLA reported.

Witnesses described the altercation as escalating quickly. Arash Naghdi, who works in the area, told ABC7 he saw two men arguing earlier in the evening in front of nearby businesses. “I couldn’t really make out what they were arguing about. I kept my head down and was walking, but it was definitely getting contentious,” Naghdi said.

Detectives believe both individuals may have been armed, with FOX11 reporting the possible use of a screwdriver and a crowbar during the fight. Authorities have not confirmed whether those weapons were recovered at the scene.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s wearing dark clothing. He fled the scene on foot, and police say he has not been apprehended. “He’s already shown a propensity for violence … but I have no reason to believe he intends to hurt other people,” LAPD Detective Samuel Marullo said at the scene, according to Patch.

As of Wednesday, no arrests had been made.