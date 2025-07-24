July 24, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Street View

Smash-and-Grab Burglary at The RealReal Involved Over a Dozen Suspects, No Arrests Made

Police said the group forced entry and stole a large quantity of high-end merchandise before fleeing in several vehicles

More than a dozen suspects were involved in a smash-and-grab burglary at The RealReal on Santa Monica’s upscale 26th Street shopping corridor Friday afternoon, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting the sound of breaking glass at the luxury consignment retailer around 1:30 p.m. on July 18. When police arrived at the scene in the 200 block of 26th Street, they found the store’s front glass door shattered and display cases broken.

Police said the group forced entry and stole a large quantity of high-end merchandise before fleeing in several vehicles. Witnesses reported that all the vehicles involved had their license plates removed.

The total value of the stolen goods is still being determined but is considered “significant,” according to SMPD. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and working with regional law enforcement agencies to determine whether the incident is connected to similar robberies in the area.

No arrests have been announced as of Tuesday, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Lawrence Kayondo at lawrence.kayondo@santamonica.gov or call the SMPD Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Suspect at Large After Fatal Stabbing Outside Brentwood Whole Foods

July 24, 2025

Read more
July 24, 2025

Both individuals may have been armed, with reports of a screwdriver and a crowbar during the fight A man was...

Photo: Venice Beach Club
Dining, News

Venice Ale House is Now the European-Inspired ‘Venice Beach Club’

July 23, 2025

Read more
July 23, 2025

The menu features items like steak frites, crudo, and house-made pizzas, under the direction of Executive Chef James Samuel A...

Photo: SALT
Dining, News

Venice and Marina del Rey Restaurants to Bring Beachside Flavor to DineLA 2025

July 23, 2025

Read more
July 23, 2025

Venice, with its eclectic dining scene and beachside charm, is once again a standout participant From wood-fired steaks to vegan...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Amid Federal Funding Cuts, County Seeks Input on Public Health Priorities

July 23, 2025

Read more
July 23, 2025

DPH is urging residents to share how public health efforts affect their communities and identify key areas for future focus...

Photo: CicLAvia Los Angeles
News, Real Estate

CicLAvia to Open 6.75 Miles of Car-Free Streets from Culver City to Venice

July 23, 2025

Read more
July 23, 2025

The event features four hubs: Arts District on Washington Blvd., Downtown Culver City near the Culver Hotel, Mar Vista on...
Hard, News

Mar Vista Council Seeks Candidates for Zone Director Roles

July 22, 2025

Read more
July 22, 2025

Directors are responsible for authorizing council business, overseeing activities, ensuring ethical and financial integrity The Mar Vista Community Council is...
News, upbeat

Venice Arts to Launch Media Apprenticeship Program

July 22, 2025

Read more
July 22, 2025

Youth can prepare for careers in documentary and unscripted production, including recording and televising sports Venice Arts has been selected...
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

July 22, 2025

Read more
July 22, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...

Photo: YouTube
Hard, News

Mayor Bass, Veterans Demand Troop Withdrawal as Marines Exit City

July 22, 2025

Read more
July 22, 2025

Bass, alongside California State Senator and Marine Corps veteran Caroline Menjivar, condemned the deployment as “unnecessary, unprecedented, and unconstitutional.” Los...

Photo: L to R, Dr. Yuan Yao, Dr. Qiao Yu, and Dr. Yifang Zhu
News

UCLA Team Installs Air Quality Network in West LA

July 22, 2025

Read more
July 22, 2025

The project spans from Topanga State Park through Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, and Santa Monica, addressing pollution risks from the blaze...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Investigators Probe Marina del Rey Site in Deadly LA Sheriff’s Facility Explosion

July 21, 2025

Read more
July 21, 2025

The explosion, which occurred Friday morning at the training academy, claimed the lives of Detectives Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Victor Lemus, and...

Photo: Facebook: @No Reaction
News, upbeat

Veteran Punk Vocalist Rusty James to Celebrate 60th Birthday With Beyond Baroque Show

July 21, 2025

Read more
July 21, 2025

Founded in 1982, No Reaction emerged from the Los Angeles punk scene with influences including Black Flag, Circle Jerks, Bad...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

What We Know So Far About the Santa Monica-Linked Explosion That Killed Three Deputies

July 20, 2025

Read more
July 20, 2025

The probe traces back to Thursday, when residents of an apartment complex on the 800 block of Bay Street in...

Photo: Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District
News, Real Estate

County Offers $58M in Parks Grants, Hosts Info Session Wednesday

July 20, 2025

Read more
July 20, 2025

The grants aim to enhance park equity, access, and environmental benefits, with awards ranging from $100,000 to $4 million The...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

(Photos) See Inside This $60M Holmby Hills Mansion Inspired by a Madrid Museum

July 20, 2025

Read more
July 20, 2025

Soaring 30-foot ceilings, adorned with 400-year-old Moorish columns and 16th-17th century Florentine carvings, greet visitors Nestled on the prestigious 133...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR