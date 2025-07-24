Smash-and-Grab Burglary at The RealReal Involved Over a Dozen Suspects, No Arrests Made

Police said the group forced entry and stole a large quantity of high-end merchandise before fleeing in several vehicles

More than a dozen suspects were involved in a smash-and-grab burglary at The RealReal on Santa Monica’s upscale 26th Street shopping corridor Friday afternoon, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting the sound of breaking glass at the luxury consignment retailer around 1:30 p.m. on July 18. When police arrived at the scene in the 200 block of 26th Street, they found the store’s front glass door shattered and display cases broken.

Police said the group forced entry and stole a large quantity of high-end merchandise before fleeing in several vehicles. Witnesses reported that all the vehicles involved had their license plates removed.

The total value of the stolen goods is still being determined but is considered “significant,” according to SMPD. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and working with regional law enforcement agencies to determine whether the incident is connected to similar robberies in the area.

No arrests have been announced as of Tuesday, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Lawrence Kayondo at lawrence.kayondo@santamonica.gov or call the SMPD Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.