Venice and Marina del Rey Restaurants to Bring Beachside Flavor to DineLA 2025

From wood-fired steaks to vegan comfort food, restaurants across Venice Beach and neighboring Marina del Rey are gearing up for the return of DineLA Restaurant Week, taking place July 25 through August 8.

This summer’s edition of the citywide culinary showcase will feature nearly 450 restaurants—the highest in the program’s history—representing 88 neighborhoods and 33 global cuisines. Venice, with its eclectic dining scene and beachside charm, is once again a standout participant.

Among the Venice highlights is Charcoal Venice, helmed by Michelin-starred chef Josiah Citrin, offering a dinner menu priced at $65 and above. Meanwhile, Barrique, an intimate Italian fine-dining spot, will serve a $55 prix-fixe dinner on its candlelit patio.

Venice’s culinary range is on full display:

Café Gratitude brings a plant-based perspective with $25 lunch and $35 dinner menus.



brings a plant-based perspective with $25 lunch and $35 dinner menus. Ōwa , a Japanese newcomer, and the popular Simpang Asia are both offering approachable lunch and dinner menus starting at $25.



, a Japanese newcomer, and the popular are both offering approachable lunch and dinner menus starting at $25. Locals can also enjoy comfort food at Superba Food + Bread , where American classics get a creative twist with $35 lunches and $45 dinners.



, where American classics get a creative twist with $35 lunches and $45 dinners. Budget-friendly options include Lokal Sandwich + Burger Bar, offering lunch at $15 and dinner for just $25.



Italian cuisine is well represented by OSPI Venice, offering both lunch and dinner at $25 and $45 respectively, along with its sister location in nearby Brentwood.

Just south in Marina del Rey, waterfront dining gets its moment during DineLA with upscale venues such as Dear Jane’s, SALT at the Marina del Rey Hotel, and City Cruises, all offering premium dinner menus at $65 and above. More casual options like El Torito, The Warehouse Restaurant, and Whiskey Red’s provide relaxed seaside meals starting at $35.

Hotel restaurants including SALT and Beachside Restaurant & Bar are offering “Dine + Stay” packages, giving visitors an opportunity to turn their meal into a weekend escape.

“DineLA is more than just a celebration of LA’s food—it’s a moment to support the chefs, restaurateurs, and teams who continue to shape the city’s culinary culture,” said Stacey Sun, Executive Director of DineLA. “The Venice and Marina del Rey communities reflect LA’s blend of innovation, tradition, and coastal charm.”

To view menus or make a reservation, visit discoverlosangeles.com/dinela.