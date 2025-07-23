July 24, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Venice Beach Club

Venice Ale House is Now the European-Inspired ‘Venice Beach Club’

The menu features items like steak frites, crudo, and house-made pizzas, under the direction of Executive Chef James Samuel

A familiar corner of the Venice Boardwalk has changed hands. Venice Ale House, known for its organic menu and commitment to local craft brews, has closed after 15 years in business. In its place, a new concept called Venice Beach Club officially opened Tuesday at the intersection of Rose Avenue and Ocean Front Walk.

The change marks the end of an era for the Ale House, founded in 2010 by Tom Elliott and a business partner, who imagined a space where “locals and tourists alike could enjoy a great meal, raise a glass, and catch the sunset.” The closure followed Elliott’s departure earlier this year. “The ship has just about sailed, and what a journey it’s been,” the restaurant posted in April as it announced its farewell.

Venice Beach Club now occupies the prominent beachfront space, offering a menu described as European-inspired and a design aesthetic that references Mediterranean coastal destinations like the Amalfi Coast and South of France. 

The restaurant is led by hospitality veteran Abdi Manavi, whose previous projects include Dive Palm Springs and Sparrows Lodge.

Interior renovations were overseen by designer Amir Taj, incorporating nautical elements and upscale materials. The menu features items like steak frites, crudo, and house-made pizzas, under the direction of Executive Chef James Samuel, a veteran of Charleston’s Husk and Venice’s Dudley Market.

