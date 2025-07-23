Amid Federal Funding Cuts, County Seeks Input on Public Health Priorities

DPH is urging residents to share how public health efforts affect their communities and identify key areas for future focus

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is hosting a virtual community meeting on July 24 at 6:00 PM to gather input on public health priorities as federal funding cuts loom, according to a recent announcement.

The one-hour session, livestreamed on facebook.com/lapublichealth, x.com/lapublichealth, and youtube.com/lapublichealth, aims to shape budget allocations amid ongoing financial challenges.

“As we navigate ongoing financial challenges and reductions in federal funding, it’s more important than ever that our work reflects what matters most to the communities we serve,” the department stated.

The meeting, open to all, will encourage reflection and collaboration to build a healthier future.

Spanish-speaking residents are also invited, with the message, “¡Queremos saber tu opinion! Tu voz importa para determinar las prioridades de salud pública en nuestras comunidades.”