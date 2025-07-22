Venice Arts to Launch Media Apprenticeship Program

Youth can prepare for careers in documentary and unscripted production, including recording and televising sports

Venice Arts has been selected as a recipient of the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation Catalyst Grant, in partnership with the California Community Foundation, to launch an innovative Unscripted Media Pre-Apprenticeship Program, the organization announced.

The grant will fund training for opportunity youth ages 18-24, preparing them for careers in documentary and unscripted production, including recording and televising sports and music events.

The program aligns with Venice Arts’ mission to empower young creatives through arts education and media training. “This transformative support will uplift our mission,” the organization stated, highlighting the grant’s role in providing high-impact opportunities. The initiative aims to equip participants with skills for jobs, apprenticeships, and internships, addressing a gap in the local creative industry.

LAEDC and the California Community Foundation were praised for their support, with Venice Arts expressing gratitude “for believing in the power of youth, storytelling, and community.”