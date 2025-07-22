Mar Vista Council Seeks Candidates for Zone Director Roles

Directors are responsible for authorizing council business, overseeing activities, ensuring ethical and financial integrity

The Mar Vista Community Council is actively seeking candidates to fill two vacant Zone Director positions for Zones 2 and 5. Zone Directors, who must be stakeholders within their respective zones, are tasked with representing their areas and upholding the council’s goals, as outlined in the MVCC Bylaws.

Directors are responsible for authorizing council business, overseeing activities, ensuring ethical and financial integrity, and receiving committee updates on zone-specific agenda items, the bylaws state. They must also provide reports during the council’s public Board of Directors meetings. To determine eligibility, residents can check their zone using the “Find Your Zone” map on marvista.org.

The selection process begins with candidates submitting a statement of candidacy to Charlene.Samiley@marvista.org.

Names will be listed on the August Board agenda, with candidates able to present their case at the August 21 meeting. The chair will appoint a candidate, subject to majority approval by attending directors; if the first choice fails, a second appointee will be considered. Should both fail, the chair’s final pick from the list stands without further vote.

All candidates must meet Article X Section 6 requirements, detailed in the bylaws online.