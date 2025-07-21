Veteran Punk Vocalist Rusty James to Celebrate 60th Birthday With Beyond Baroque Show

Founded in 1982, No Reaction emerged from the Los Angeles punk scene with influences including Black Flag, Circle Jerks, Bad Brains, and early Suicidal Tendencies

Punk rock returns to Venice in full force on Saturday, July 26, as Rusty James, lead vocalist of the band No Reaction, celebrates his 60th birthday with an all-day show at the Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center.

The event, scheduled from noon to 8 p.m., will feature live performances from No Reaction, Sick Sense, Swingin Johnny, The Right Handmen, F.H.M, 1sm, and Clouds We Chase. Tickets are required and can be purchased in advance via Eventbrite or at the venue’s bookstore on the day of the event.

Founded in 1982, No Reaction emerged from the Los Angeles punk scene with influences including Black Flag, Circle Jerks, Bad Brains, and early Suicidal Tendencies. Over the decades, the band has seen several lineup changes but remains committed to its punk rock roots.

“The message is still the same,” Rusty James said in a statement. “It’s punk rock. Rrrr!! No Reaction — the reason you like punk rock music!”

Today’s No Reaction lineup includes Big Bear of Rim Pest, Eric from Defects, Jon Nelson — original guitarist for Suicidal Tendencies — and Canadian musician Burger. Together, they’ve forged a sound James calls “the No Reaction you hear these days.”

The event will be held in the Poets’ Garden at Beyond Baroque, located at 681 Venice Blvd. in Venice Beach. Free parking is available, and masks are encouraged while inside the venue.