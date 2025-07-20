July 21, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

What We Know So Far About the Santa Monica-Linked Explosion That Killed Three Deputies

The probe traces back to Thursday, when residents of an apartment complex on the 800 block of Bay Street in Santa Monica were evacuated

An investigation is underway into a deadly explosion that killed three Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies, with authorities focusing on a Santa Monica condo complex as a potential source. 

The blast occurred Friday morning at the Sheriff’s Department’s Biscailuz Center Training Academy in East Los Angeles, claiming the lives of Detectives Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Victor Lemus, and William Osborn, who together had 74 years of service.

The probe traces back to Thursday, when residents of an apartment complex on the 800 block of Bay Street in Santa Monica were evacuated after a homeowners association email warned of a possible explosive device in the garage, The New York Times noted. 

The deputies, part of the elite Arson Explosives Detail, responded, seizing what appeared to be explosive devices, including two inert hand grenades after a tenant found them in a storage unit. A search Friday night yielded no significant materials.

It remains unclear if these devices caused the explosion, though homicide detectives are exploring the link, Los Angeles Times said. 

Sheriff Robert Luna called the unit “fantastic experts” handling 1,100 calls yearly, while Governor Newsom and Acting Governor Eleni Kounalakis honored the fallen, ordering flags at half-staff. Residents described a tense evacuation, as federal agents from the FBI and ATF assisted.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District
News, Real Estate

County Offers $58M in Parks Grants, Hosts Info Session Wednesday

July 20, 2025

Read more
July 20, 2025

The grants aim to enhance park equity, access, and environmental benefits, with awards ranging from $100,000 to $4 million The...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

(Photos) See Inside This $60M Holmby Hills Mansion Inspired by a Madrid Museum

July 20, 2025

Read more
July 20, 2025

Soaring 30-foot ceilings, adorned with 400-year-old Moorish columns and 16th-17th century Florentine carvings, greet visitors Nestled on the prestigious 133...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: VNC Reorganizes for 2025-27 Terms

July 20, 2025

Read more
July 20, 2025

Eight new members will join the thirteen incumbents that were reelected last spring By Nick Antonicello  The newly constituted Venice...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, upbeat

Santa Monica College to Perform “Seussical (Theatre for Young Audiences)”

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

The 75-minute family-friendly musical, set in the Jungle of Nool, follows Horton the elephant as he protects a speck of...

Photo: Office of Congressman Brad Sherman
Hard, News

Congressman Secures $14.5M for Westside, San Fernando Valley Projects

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

The initiatives address wildfire mitigation, public safety, housing, and community services Congressman Brad Sherman (D-Sherman Oaks) announced that a key...

Photo: Kilograph
Hard, News

California Sues Trump Administration Over High-Speed Rail Funding Cut

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

Newsom described the move as a “heartless attack on the Central Valley,” threatening jobs and livelihoods Governor Gavin Newsom announced...
Hard, News

City Launches Free RAMP Webinar for Small Businesses

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

The online event aims to help small businesses tap into procurement opportunities across Southern California through the RAMP platform The...

Photo: Salt & Straw
Dining, News

Salt & Straw Celebrates Ice Cream Week with Strawberry Shortcake Waffle Cone Through the Weekend

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

The item launched nationwide, available with any ice cream flavor or as an exclusive sundae featuring Strawberry Honey Balsamic ice...
Hard, News

LAX Metro Transit Center Boosts K Line Ridership, Overall Metro Sees Slight Decline

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

The station completes the K Line, allowing continuous service from Expo/Crenshaw Station to Redondo Beach and enhancing regional connectivity through...
Hard, News

Venice Family Clinic Slams HHS Funding Restrictions as Assault on Immigrants

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

HHS announced on July 10 that it would restrict access to programs like community health centers, Head Start, and other...

Photo: Google Earth
News, upbeat

Punk Rock Tribute Night Set for The Venice West

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

The lineup includes Doyle Rules honoring The Misfits, Kill the Poor paying tribute to Dead Kennedys, and Rockaways performing Ramones...
Hard, News

Former Culver City Employee Arrested in Sexual Abuse Investigation

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

The allegations involve suspected violations relating to lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 The Culver City Police...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

Study Highlights Economic Impact of Cap-and-Trade Extension in Los Angeles

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders are pushing to reauthorize the program this year, citing its role in generating 287,000...
News, upbeat

Fisherman’s Village Launches Free Outdoor Movie Series with ‘Wicked’ Screening

July 17, 2025

Read more
July 17, 2025

The event, held in the parking lot adjacent to El Torito near Dock 55, invites attendees to bring blankets or...

Photo: beyondbaroque.org
News, upbeat

TONIGHT: 826LA and Beyond Baroque Host Community Open Mic

July 17, 2025

Read more
July 17, 2025

The all-ages event, tailored for teens and young adults, invites participants to share poetry, music, storytelling, and creative works Beyond...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR