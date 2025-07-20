Venice Shorts: VNC Reorganizes for 2025-27 Terms

Eight new members will join the thirteen incumbents that were reelected last spring

By Nick Antonicello

The newly constituted Venice Neighborhood Council reorganized Tuesday evening to a crowd of about 50 or so stakeholders as local community advocate Dr. Naomi Nightingale performed the oath of office as well as offering advice and guidance to the 21-member, grass roots democracy.

The board also offered a moment of silence to former VNC Vice-President Marc Saltzberg who passed on June 27th.

Words of remembrance and good thoughts were offered by Mike Newhouse, a past VNC president who currently serves as Vice-President of the Los Angeles City Planning Commission.

Newhouse served with Saltzberg on the board.

20 of the 21 members were in attendance as board member Alley Bean was away on business.

The new members include:

Gary Pearl as Vice-President

Mark Mack as Chairman of Land Use & Planning (LUPC)

Jim Fitzgerald, Community Officer

Joe Garcia, Community Officer

Sarah Mahir, Community Interest Officer

Brennan Lawson, Community Officer

Kenya Lee, Community Officer

Richard Stanger, Community officer

The returning members include:

Brian Averill, President

Helen Fallon, Treasurer

Tima Bell, Secretary

Nico Ruderman, Community Officer

Erica Moore, Outreach Chair

Lisa Redmond, Community Officer

Alley Bean, Community Officer

Clark Brown, Community Officer

Steve Bradbury, Communications Chair

Yolanda Gonzalez, Community Officer

Fran Solomon, Community Officer

Jason Sugars, Community Officer

Christopher Lee, Community Officer

According to government reports, LAPD Officer Samuel Gill reported over 1,245 calls of service in Venice of which 21 were firearms related, 30 arrests and 15 for aggravated assaults. Overall, a 20% decrease in crime activity was reported.

Sean Silva, the Venice Deputy for Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) noted that the city council is not in session which leaves the office to do extended outreach during the coming weeks. Silva also presented Proclamations to longtime members of the VNC both past and present to Jay Handel, Frank Murphy, Liz Wright and Yolanda Gonzalez for their long and dedicated service to the Venice community.

Under the President’s report, Brian Averill thanked the outgoing officers for their service and welcomed the newly elected members to the VNC.

Averill emphasized “positive thinking” as well as a “clean slate” for the new board. He urged the board to seek consensus and common ground and that “civility” among the board is critical in accomplishing overall goals and policy objectives.

On the general consent calendar, the board approved motions from the Parking & Transportation Committee regarding crosswalks at Riviera and Windward as well as opposition to 24-hour bike lanes along Lincoln Boulevard.

Several motions were pulled that should come back as old business for the August monthly meeting.

An Outreach Committee motion was approved regarding future summer events and potential Town Halls.

The following members were approved as Committee Chairs:

Homelessness Commitee: Alley Bean

Arts Committee: Brennan Lawson

Rules & Elections: Christopher Lee

Public Safety: Jim Fitzgerald

Parking & Transportation: Richard Stanger

The board also appointed the Administrative Committee members for 2025-27 that will serve with four (4) executive officers:

Jason Sugars

Sarah Mahir

Nico Ruderman

Lisa Redmond

Other appointments included Nico Ruderman to the WRAC board, as well as Selena Inouye to the WRAC Transportation Committee and Brian Ulf too the WRAC Homelessness Committee by President Averill.

Under Land Use & Planning, the board approved 1709 Lincoln Blvd as presented as well as the construction of a new residential home at 807 6th Avenue which will include a basement, elevator and roof deck.

Due to the length of the meeting, other agenda items will be moved under new business for the August monthly meeting scheduled at Westminster elementary located on Abbot Kinney.



For more information about the Venice Neighborhood Council, please visit them online atwww.venicenc.org