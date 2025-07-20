Five-Unit Marina del Rey Property with Ocean Views on Sale for $5.29M

The breakdown includes two one-bedroom-plus-loft units, two two-bedroom-plus-loft units, and one one-bedroom, one-bath unit, with four exempt from rent control

A five-unit multifamily property at 14 Mast St. is up for sale at $5.29 million, drawing attention in a sought-after coastal area, according to recent listings. The three-story, low-rise structure, covering 5,739 square feet, lies just steps from the beach and offers ocean views from the rooftop deck of its townhouse units. It also includes a seven-car garage, extra loft spaces, and plenty of natural light throughout.

The breakdown includes two one-bedroom-plus-loft units, two two-bedroom-plus-loft units, and one one-bedroom, one-bath unit, with four exempt from rent control due to luxury status. As of Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 12:09 PM PDT, the property shows a 3% vacancy rate. Recent retrofits have updated the building, and estimates suggest a possible 5-6% cap rate, appealing to those considering a 1031 exchange, short-term rentals, or long-term investment.

Situated in the Marina del Rey area under LAR3 zoning, the property is handled by Vanessa Van Overmeer of Compass, contactable at (858) 220-1120 or vanessa.van@compass.com. Public records list the parcel number as 4294003002, with an assessed value of $922 per square foot. The seller, described as motivated, is open to reviewing all offers, hinting at room for negotiation.

The location’s beach proximity and contemporary design add to its draw, though how the recent changes will affect its market standing remains unclear as of this date.

For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/14-mast-street-marina-del-rey-ca-90292/1824959055081079417/.