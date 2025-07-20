July 21, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

Five-Unit Marina del Rey Property with Ocean Views on Sale for $5.29M

The breakdown includes two one-bedroom-plus-loft units, two two-bedroom-plus-loft units, and one one-bedroom, one-bath unit, with four exempt from rent control

A five-unit multifamily property at 14 Mast St. is up for sale at $5.29 million, drawing attention in a sought-after coastal area, according to recent listings. The three-story, low-rise structure, covering 5,739 square feet, lies just steps from the beach and offers ocean views from the rooftop deck of its townhouse units. It also includes a seven-car garage, extra loft spaces, and plenty of natural light throughout.

The breakdown includes two one-bedroom-plus-loft units, two two-bedroom-plus-loft units, and one one-bedroom, one-bath unit, with four exempt from rent control due to luxury status. As of Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 12:09 PM PDT, the property shows a 3% vacancy rate. Recent retrofits have updated the building, and estimates suggest a possible 5-6% cap rate, appealing to those considering a 1031 exchange, short-term rentals, or long-term investment.

Situated in the Marina del Rey area under LAR3 zoning, the property is handled by Vanessa Van Overmeer of Compass, contactable at (858) 220-1120 or vanessa.van@compass.com. Public records list the parcel number as 4294003002, with an assessed value of $922 per square foot. The seller, described as motivated, is open to reviewing all offers, hinting at room for negotiation.

The location’s beach proximity and contemporary design add to its draw, though how the recent changes will affect its market standing remains unclear as of this date.

For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/14-mast-street-marina-del-rey-ca-90292/1824959055081079417/.

in Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District
News, Real Estate

County Offers $58M in Parks Grants, Hosts Info Session Wednesday

July 20, 2025

Read more
July 20, 2025

The grants aim to enhance park equity, access, and environmental benefits, with awards ranging from $100,000 to $4 million The...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

(Photos) See Inside This $60M Holmby Hills Mansion Inspired by a Madrid Museum

July 20, 2025

Read more
July 20, 2025

Soaring 30-foot ceilings, adorned with 400-year-old Moorish columns and 16th-17th century Florentine carvings, greet visitors Nestled on the prestigious 133...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Newly Built Mar Vista Home with Spa and Plunge Pool Offered at $3.6M

July 13, 2025

Read more
July 13, 2025

The home’s powder room stands out with Roman Clay walls and a marble sink, while European oak floors, brass fixtures,...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Multi-Family Venice Property on Rare Double Lot Lists at Over $5M

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

In total, the four units provide 5,398 square feet of living space A multi-family property located one block from Venice...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Vacant Alphabet Streets Lot Lists for $1.99M After Price Cuts

July 7, 2025

Read more
July 7, 2025

The site previously held a 6,001-square-foot residence built in 2018, which included a basement, possibly streamlining the permitting process for...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Three-Bed Palisades Highlands Townhouse Hits Market for $1.7M

June 30, 2025

Read more
June 30, 2025

The Mediterranean-style property, located at 1529 Michael Lane, is part of a 71-unit community A remodeled 1,919-square-foot townhouse in the...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Six-Bed Mar Vista Hilltop Home Under Construction Lists for $5.3M

June 29, 2025

Read more
June 29, 2025

The private backyard is complete with a pool, spa, fire pit, built-in BBQ, and areas for outdoor dining A stunning...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Real Estate Trends Emerge in Palisades as Rebuild Begins

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

With an estimated 2,000 properties affected by the fires, these initial sales represent only a fraction of what’s expected In...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Renovated Riviera Estate Hits Market for $25M

June 16, 2025

Read more
June 16, 2025

Inside, floor-to-ceiling windows flood the home with natural light, with nearly every room opening to a private deck or patio...
News, Real Estate

Newly 15-Unit Mar Vista Complex Goes for Nearly $10M

June 15, 2025

Read more
June 15, 2025

Thirteen of the units are exempt from Los Angeles city rent control, allowing greater flexibility for future rent adjustments A...

Photo: GoFund Me
News, Real Estate

ICE Detentions Confirmed in Culver City and Westchester Car Washes Amid Federal Raids

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Families Say Loved Ones Taken Without Warning; Viral Video Shows Teen Screaming  While the focus has been on cities such...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Charlie Chaplin and Sam Francis’ Former Santa Monica Retreat Hits Market for $12.5M

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

The home’s entrance, framed by 500-year-old repurposed monastery gates, opens to lush landscaping designed by JohnstonVidal A luxurious Santa Monica...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Hundreds of Palisades Land Listings Hit Market, Outpacing Sales Post-Wildfire

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

The reopening of Pacific Coast Highway and ongoing repairs to Temescal Canyon Road are expected to ease access and support...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Marina del Rey Peninsula Home Sheds Nearly $1M Off Initial Asking Price

June 8, 2025

Read more
June 8, 2025

The tri-level property features 40 feet of direct beach frontage with panoramic views stretching from Malibu to Catalina Island A...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Historic Venice Building Envisioned by Abbot Kinney Hits Market for $2.29M

June 1, 2025

Read more
June 1, 2025

Kinney envisioned the building as part of an institutional foundation to rival Renaissance Italy, focusing on education and culture A...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR