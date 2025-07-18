July 19, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Family Clinic Slams HHS Funding Restrictions as Assault on Immigrants

HHS announced on July 10 that it would restrict access to programs like community health centers, Head Start, and other health initiatives for undocumented immigrants, reversing a 1998 interpretation

Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit serving 45,000 people from the Santa Monica Mountains to the South Bay, denounced a new U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) policy as “another assault on immigrant communities,” according to a statement. 

The clinic argues the policy, which redefines federal public benefits under the 1996 Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act (PRWORA), is designed to sow fear and confusion among immigrant families.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the move restores legal integrity, estimating $374 million in additional Head Start services for American citizens annually. The updated list includes the Health Center Program, Head Start, and mental health services, aligning with President Trump’s Executive Order 14218 to prioritize eligible Americans.

Dr. Mitesh Popat, CEO of Venice Family Clinic, criticized the decision, stating it endangers public health by deterring immigrants from seeking care, regardless of legal status. “Our mandate is to serve all in need without asking immigration status,” he said, noting the lack of implementation guidance from HHS. He highlighted that restricting Early Head Start access could hinder children’s development and perpetuate poverty cycles.

The clinic, which doesn’t track patient immigration status, warned that the policy could exacerbate health disparities and reduce community health equity. Popat called on Congress and courts to overturn the ruling to ensure continued access for all families.

HHS Acting Assistant Secretary Andrew Gradison emphasized protecting resources for vulnerable Americans, but Venice Family Clinic contends the policy unfairly targets immigrants, potentially disrupting services for thousands in Los Angeles and beyond.

