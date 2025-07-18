Punk Rock Tribute Night Set for The Venice West

The lineup includes Doyle Rules honoring The Misfits, Kill the Poor paying tribute to Dead Kennedys, and Rockaways performing Ramones classics

A high-energy Punk Rock Tribute Night featuring homages to The Misfits, Dead Kennedys, and The Ramones is scheduled for Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. PDT at The Venice West. The 21-and-over event will take place at the venue with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.

The lineup includes Doyle Rules honoring The Misfits, Kill the Poor paying tribute to Dead Kennedys, and Rockaways performing Ramones classics, promising a loud and unapologetic punk experience. The evening kicks off with a happy hour from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., offering $5 beers, $8 craft cocktails, and other food specials.

General admission tickets are priced at $13, while VIP table reservations cost $100, accommodating up to two guests. VIP reservations require separate GA ticket purchases and do not include mandatory food and beverage minimums unless specified. All sales are final, and valid ID is required for entry, with no refunds for those under 21.

Parking is limited to residential street options, and ride-sharing is encouraged for safety. The event is six days away as of Friday afternoon. More info can be found at https://www.tixr.com/groups/thevenicewest/events/punk-rock-night-ft-tributes-to-the-misfits-dead-kennedys-and-the-ramones-145682