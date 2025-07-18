LAX Metro Transit Center Boosts K Line Ridership, Overall Metro Sees Slight Decline

The station completes the K Line, allowing continuous service from Expo/Crenshaw Station to Redondo Beach and enhancing regional connectivity through the C, J, and E lines

The opening of the LAX/Metro Transit Center on June 6, 2025, spurred a significant surge in ridership on the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (Metro) K Line, with weekday ridership up 139.5%, Saturday ridership up 198.9%, and Sunday ridership up 214.9% compared to June 2024, Metro officials reported Friday. However, overall system ridership dipped 6.0% year-over-year, ending a 30-month streak of consecutive growth.

The new LAX/Metro Transit Center, connecting directly to Los Angeles International Airport, one of the world’s busiest airports, has driven a 26.8% increase in K Line monthly ridership compared to November 2024, marking the second-highest monthly total in the line’s history.

The station completes the K Line, allowing continuous service from Expo/Crenshaw Station to Redondo Beach and enhancing regional connectivity through the C, J, and E lines. It also extends the C Line from Aviation/LAX Station to the transit center, improving airport access for riders.

Metro’s total system recorded 23,751,589 boardings in June 2025, with bus ridership down 5.9% and rail ridership down 6.5% compared to June 2024. The decline follows disruptions from increased federal law enforcement activity, protests causing station and road closures, and curfews in downtown Los Angeles, which led to a 10-15% ridership drop early in the month.

Other factors, such as construction for the upcoming D Line extension and shifts to remote work or summer schedules, also contributed.