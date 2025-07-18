Former Culver City Employee Arrested in Sexual Abuse Investigation

The allegations involve suspected violations relating to lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14

The Culver City Police Department arrested a suspect on Wednesday in connection with a sexual abuse investigation involving a former employee of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department. The allegations involve suspected violations relating to lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Stephen Martinez of Los Angeles, was formerly employed as a Senior Recreation Leader with PRCS from June 8, 2020, to June 26, 2025, working in youth programming at various city facilities and parks. Martinez was terminated prior to the report of this crime due to an unrelated matter and was booked at Culver City Jail following his arrest.

Police and PRCS are actively contacting parents and guardians of children who may have interacted with Martinez through city programs, both past and present. The department emphasized its commitment to community safety, particularly for children, and is working to identify additional potential victims.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact Lieutenant Ryan Thompson at (310) 253-6302 or ryan.thompson@culvercity.org.

The case remains an active and ongoing investigation.