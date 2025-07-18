July 19, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Office of Congressman Brad Sherman

Congressman Secures $14.5M for Westside, San Fernando Valley Projects

The initiatives address wildfire mitigation, public safety, housing, and community services

Congressman Brad Sherman (D-Sherman Oaks) announced that a key Congressional panel has approved his request for $14.5 million in federal funding for 15 community projects across the San Fernando Valley and Westside of Los Angeles. The projects, part of the Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations process, were advanced by two subcommittees of the House Committee on Appropriations and now await a vote by the full committee and the House of Representatives.

The funding, which requires full-year spending bills to avoid a Continuing Resolution, must also pass the Senate to become law. 

The initiatives address wildfire mitigation, public safety, housing, and community services. Among the largest allocations, $2.06 million will expand the City of Los Angeles’ Crisis and Incident Response through Community-led Engagement (CIRCLE) program, deploying trained, unarmed teams to handle non-urgent calls involving unhoused individuals. Another $2 million will renovate 20 fire stations in California’s 32nd Congressional District.

Housing initiatives include $850,000 for modular homes at the West Los Angeles VA for veterans and $850,000 for affordable senior housing at Grancell Village in Reseda. Public safety projects include $1.03 million for a West Los Angeles LAPD Real Time Crime Center to reduce burglaries and $250,000 for tunnel lighting upgrades on Malibu Canyon and Kanan Dume roads.

Other projects include $1.2 million to upgrade equipment at the Labor Community Services Food Bank. The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles will receive $1.03 million to bolster security at Jewish schools, synagogues, and organizations. Additionally, $1.03 million will fund wildfire mitigation and habitat restoration in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

Further allocations support community and environmental efforts, such as $850,000 for Sepulveda Basin pedestrian pathways for car-free access to LA28 Olympic venues.

Related Posts
Photo: Santa Monica College
News, upbeat

Santa Monica College to Perform “Seussical (Theatre for Young Audiences)”

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

The 75-minute family-friendly musical, set in the Jungle of Nool, follows Horton the elephant as he protects a speck of...

Photo: Kilograph
Hard, News

California Sues Trump Administration Over High-Speed Rail Funding Cut

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

Newsom described the move as a “heartless attack on the Central Valley,” threatening jobs and livelihoods Governor Gavin Newsom announced...
Hard, News

City Launches Free RAMP Webinar for Small Businesses

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

The online event aims to help small businesses tap into procurement opportunities across Southern California through the RAMP platform The...

Photo: Salt & Straw
Dining, News

Salt & Straw Celebrates Ice Cream Week with Strawberry Shortcake Waffle Cone Through the Weekend

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

The item launched nationwide, available with any ice cream flavor or as an exclusive sundae featuring Strawberry Honey Balsamic ice...
Hard, News

LAX Metro Transit Center Boosts K Line Ridership, Overall Metro Sees Slight Decline

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

The station completes the K Line, allowing continuous service from Expo/Crenshaw Station to Redondo Beach and enhancing regional connectivity through...
Hard, News

Venice Family Clinic Slams HHS Funding Restrictions as Assault on Immigrants

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

HHS announced on July 10 that it would restrict access to programs like community health centers, Head Start, and other...

Photo: Google Earth
News, upbeat

Punk Rock Tribute Night Set for The Venice West

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

The lineup includes Doyle Rules honoring The Misfits, Kill the Poor paying tribute to Dead Kennedys, and Rockaways performing Ramones...
Hard, News

Former Culver City Employee Arrested in Sexual Abuse Investigation

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

The allegations involve suspected violations relating to lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 The Culver City Police...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

Study Highlights Economic Impact of Cap-and-Trade Extension in Los Angeles

July 18, 2025

Read more
July 18, 2025

Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders are pushing to reauthorize the program this year, citing its role in generating 287,000...
News, upbeat

Fisherman’s Village Launches Free Outdoor Movie Series with ‘Wicked’ Screening

July 17, 2025

Read more
July 17, 2025

The event, held in the parking lot adjacent to El Torito near Dock 55, invites attendees to bring blankets or...

Photo: beyondbaroque.org
News, upbeat

TONIGHT: 826LA and Beyond Baroque Host Community Open Mic

July 17, 2025

Read more
July 17, 2025

The all-ages event, tailored for teens and young adults, invites participants to share poetry, music, storytelling, and creative works Beyond...
Hard, News

Mayor Bass Hails National Guard Withdrawal as Victory for Unity

July 17, 2025

Read more
July 17, 2025

The Pentagon’s decision to reduce the troop presence follows weeks of legal challenges and public demonstrations Mayor Karen Bass celebrated...
Hard, News

DUI Checkpoints to be Conducted Across LA This Weekend

July 16, 2025

Read more
July 16, 2025

The LAPD selects checkpoint sites based on data indicating high incidents of impaired driving-related crashes and arrests The Los Angeles...
News, Video

(Video) Italian Eatery Finds New West LA Home after Wildfire Displacement

July 16, 2025

Read more
July 16, 2025

Cinque Terra, a longstanding Palisadian establishment, has brought its Northern Italian cuisine to Rose Avenue Italian Eatery Finds New West...

Photo: DISC Surgery Center
News, upbeat

Medicare Approves New DISC Surgery Center in Marina del Rey

July 16, 2025

Read more
July 16, 2025

The 11,000-square-foot facility, which opened in 2023, now offers Medicare-covered procedures such as total joint replacement, artificial disc replacement, and...

