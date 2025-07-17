TONIGHT: 826LA and Beyond Baroque Host Community Open Mic

The all-ages event, tailored for teens and young adults, invites participants to share poetry, music, storytelling, and creative works

Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center and 826LA will host a community open mic event on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. PDT at the Wanda Coleman Theater, located in the historic original Venice City Hall building at 681 Venice Blvd, Venice Beach.

The all-ages event, tailored for teens and young adults, invites participants to share poetry, music, storytelling, and creative works, with each performer allotted five minutes on stage.

The evening will feature new works from students of 826LA’s summer writing workshops, with Ariadne Makridakis Arroyo serving as master of ceremonies. Sign-ups begin at 5:45 p.m. on-site, and light refreshments will be provided. Organizers encourage respect for the space, crowd, and fellow performers.

To RSVP, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/826la-beyond-baroque-present-community-open-mic-tickets-1397352441769?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.