Mayor Bass Hails National Guard Withdrawal as Victory for Unity

The Pentagon’s decision to reduce the troop presence follows weeks of legal challenges and public demonstrations

Mayor Karen Bass celebrated the withdrawal of approximately 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles on Wednesday, attributing the decision to the city’s unified resistance against their deployment.

The Pentagon announced Tuesday that half of the 4,000 National Guard troops stationed in Los Angeles would be released from their duties, following what Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell described as a “federal protection mission.” Parnell credited the troops with helping to curb “lawlessness” in the city.

In a statement, Bass emphasized the role of community action in securing the partial withdrawal. “This happened because the people of Los Angeles stood united and stood strong,” she said. “We organized peaceful protests, we came together at rallies, we took the Trump administration to court — all of this led to today’s retreat.”

Bass vowed to continue advocating for the city, stating, “My message today to Angelenos is clear — I will never stop fighting for this city. We will not stop making our voices heard until this ends, not just here in LA, but throughout our country.”

The deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles had sparked widespread controversy, with critics arguing it was an overreach of federal authority. The Pentagon’s decision to reduce the troop presence follows weeks of legal challenges and public demonstrations.

in Hard, News
Hard, News

DUI Checkpoints to be Conducted Across LA This Weekend

July 16, 2025

Read more
July 16, 2025

The LAPD selects checkpoint sites based on data indicating high incidents of impaired driving-related crashes and arrests The Los Angeles...
News, Video

(Video) Italian Eatery Finds New West LA Home after Wildfire Displacement

July 16, 2025

Read more
July 16, 2025

Cinque Terra, a longstanding Palisadian establishment, has brought its Northern Italian cuisine to Rose Avenue Italian Eatery Finds New West...

Photo: DISC Surgery Center
News, upbeat

Medicare Approves New DISC Surgery Center in Marina del Rey

July 16, 2025

Read more
July 16, 2025

The 11,000-square-foot facility, which opened in 2023, now offers Medicare-covered procedures such as total joint replacement, artificial disc replacement, and...

Photo: Instagram: Los Angeles LGBT Center
Hard, News

LA Sees Second Straight Year of Homelessness Decline, Leaders Celebrate Progress

July 16, 2025

Read more
July 16, 2025

The survey, designed by the University of Southern California, reported a 17.5% drop—the largest two-year decrease on record The Los...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Seeks Missing 63-Year-Old Man Known to Frequent Playa Vista

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

His family last heard from him via a group text on June 22 The Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

One Injured in Marina del Rey Vehicle Crash

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

The site remained partially closed for over an hour, disrupting local traffic flow A vehicle collision at the intersection of...
News, upbeat

What to Expect at This Weekend’s “Conquer The Pier 5K and 1 Mile Race/Walk” in Venice

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

Proceeds will fund community programs, youth sports, and park enhancements The Conquer The Pier 5K and 1 Mile Race/Walk will...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Man Arrested for Allegedly Exporting Electronics to Iran

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

Ostovari, identified as the CEO of a Tehran-based engineering firm, allegedly orchestrated the scheme since 2018  A 66-year-old Santa Monica...

Photo: Pixabay
News, upbeat

California Hits Two-Thirds Clean Energy Milestone

July 15, 2025

Read more
July 15, 2025

This year, clean energy has powered the state for an average of seven hours daily, with over 90% of days...
News, upbeat

Venice Beach to Host First Medal at 2028 Olympics

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Venice Beach, known for its vibrant boardwalk, will kick off the 844 ticketed events, hosting the triathlon along its coastline...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Venice Shorts Commentary: VNC Meetings Should Stay at Westminster Elementary

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

“Given the fact this location has always made sense in terms of size, location and convenience, will you risk losing...

Photo: LA District Attorney’s Office
Hard, News

Santa Monica Assault Suspect Faces Multiple Charges, Authorities Seek Additional Victims

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Marbra allegedly assaulted a 52-year-old woman on the Strand in Santa Monica, facing a felony count of assault with intent...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Veterans Tech Group to Launch Los Angeles Chapter with Networking Event

July 14, 2025

Read more
July 14, 2025

Founded in San Francisco, VetsInTech operates 20 chapters nationwide and claims more than 60,000 veterans VetsInTech, a national nonprofit that...

Photo: X: Marc Saltzberg (@masmarc)
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Longtime Neighborhood Advocate Marc Saltzberg Passes

July 13, 2025

Read more
July 13, 2025

Saltzberg supported cultural efforts like the creation of a Venice museum housed in a historic trolley car—advocating for a Pacific...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Newly Built Mar Vista Home with Spa and Plunge Pool Offered at $3.6M

July 13, 2025

Read more
July 13, 2025

The home’s powder room stands out with Roman Clay walls and a marble sink, while European oak floors, brass fixtures,...

