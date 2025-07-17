Fisherman’s Village Launches Free Outdoor Movie Series with ‘Wicked’ Screening

The event, held in the parking lot adjacent to El Torito near Dock 55, invites attendees to bring blankets or low-back chairs for a relaxed evening by the marina

Fisherman’s Village kicks off its new outdoor movie series, Sunset Cinema, this Saturday, July 19 with a screening of Wicked.

The event, held in the parking lot adjacent to El Torito near Dock 55 at 13755 Fiji Way, invites attendees to bring blankets or low-back chairs for a relaxed evening by the marina, featuring cult classics and a gentle waterfront breeze.

The movie night begins with headphone check-in at 7:00 p.m., previews at 7:30 p.m., and the film starting around dusk, approximately 8:00–8:30 p.m. Audio will be delivered through wireless headphones, ensuring a silent cinema experience that preserves the area’s tranquility. Headphones are free with a $10+ same-day food or drink receipt from participating restaurants, or available for a $10 donation per person, with limited supply offered on a first-come, first-served basis at the check-in table near El Torito.

Attendees can enjoy picnic-style dinners from local spots like La Sirenetta, offering lobster rolls and fish tacos, La Marina Trattoria with pasta to-go, El Torito serving tacos and nachos, Marina Mart featuring artisan gelato and macaron ice cream sandwiches, KC Crepes with sweet and savory options, and Lighthouse Fountain & Grill with cheeseburgers and fries.